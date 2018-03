© AFP 2018/ Ahmed OUOBA



A "terrorist attack" has hit Burkina Faso's capital Ouagadougou, France's ambassador to West Africa's Sahel region said after an explosion rocked the army headquarters there and witnesses reported seeing masked gunmen attack the building."France's embassy and cultural institute in the Burkina Faso capital are no longer in danger," an aide to Foreign Minister Jean-Yves le Drian said."The situation is under control at French diplomatic premises," in Burkina Faso's capital, which came under attack Friday, a French foreign ministry source said.Burkina Faso police director general says capital is being attacked by suspected Islamic extremists.The police said security units have been deployed to the scene and have urged people to stay away from the area.Previously, the French Embassy in Burkina Faso had announced that it was under attack and was asking people to stay in their homes."Terrorist attack this morning in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso: solidarity with colleagues and Burkinabe friends," Jean-Marc Châtaigner wrote on Twitter, adding to avoid downtown Ouagadougou.French President Macron is receiving updates on events in Burkina Faso, according to Elysee Palace.The Embassy of Canada to Burkina Faso is also asking residents to stay away from the downtown area of the city.the US embassy wrote on Twitter.Twitter users are posting that shots and explosions heard came from the area near the French Embassy and French institute.Attention si vous êtes à Ouagadougou ce matin. Des tirs et explosions entendus du côté de l'état major proche de l'ambassade de France et institut français #burkinafaso Islamist militants have gained a stronger foothold in Africa's vast Sahel region over the last few years, launching attacks in Mali, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast and Niger.Suspected jihadists killed at least 18 people last August during a raid on a restaurant in Ouagadougou, and militants have targeted Burkinabe security forces along its remote northern border region with Mali.