dead birds
On the 25 of February the Mexican newspaper El Sol de Parral (The Sun of Parral) reported the somewhat mysterious sudden death of what appear to be hundreds of Yellow-headed Blackbirds (Xanthocephalus xanthocephalus) in the city of Parrel in Chihuahua, Mexico.

What can be gleaned from extracts of the story via Google translation is that hundreds of dead and dying birds were found on several roads and in a local municipal park. It seems that witnesses claim to have seen the birds falling from the sky. Some were noted to have blood in their beaks while others had been run over by vehicles (presumably already dead or dying).

This latest incident should be seen in the wider context of one in a long series of similar mysterious events going back several years now. The following list is a short compilation from across the planet in just the last 3 months alone:

The riddle of hundreds of starlings falling from the sky in Rome

At least 20 starlings found dead along road in Lyons Brook, Canada

More than 200 hundred starlings fall from the sky in Draper, Utah

100 Rare parrots found dead on road in New South Wales, Australia

Dozens of blood-soaked starlings found scattered along road in Bad Wildungen, Germany