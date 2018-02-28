For centuries, Mt Bosavi in Nipa-Kutubu electorate in Southern Highlands Province has never shown signs of volcano existence.Former PNG basketball representative player Colin Pine speaking from Kutubu said Mt Bosavi is showing signs of the volcano and the entire villages along the mountain are in fear it can blow anytime.Pine said despite that, the earthquake has caused a lot of damages and people are already in fear of being struck by the natural disaster.It is saddened also that no National or Provincial disaster team is on the ground since the earthquake strike."We can't see any national or provincial disaster team here in Kutubu. Maybe if they had, they may have visited other villages but not us here in Kutubu. Most of our people have moved to a flat land like in Moro," Pine said.It is believed Lake Kutubu has also risen up and people living along the small islands along the lake have moved further back into the inland where they are now."People are moving here to Moro as the lake is covering up the small islands close to the lake," Pine said.Pine on behalf of the people of Kutubu is urging the government to quickly send its disaster emergency team to the ground."While Exxon Mobil and Oil Search see fit to evacuate its staff, they would have done the same to these very people whom these big companies are making millions of kinas out of their land. It is truly sad for us here on the ground and we are all living in fear," Pine said.Pine also confirmed casualties have been reported as a result of the quake however he could not give the exact figure as he is also trying his best to take his family to a safer area.