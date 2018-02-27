© Bassam Khabieh / Reuters



On Sunday, the Russian Center for Reconciliation in Syria warned that militants who are holding civilians hostage in Eastern Ghouta could stage a provocative chemical attack.

US Sees No Evidence of Chemical Weapons Being Used Now in Syria - Pentagon

UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has hinted he could back strikes against the government of Syria's Bashar Assad over alleged chemical attacks, saying that he hopes the West would not "stand idly by" if the claims were proved.Johnson was responding to an urgent question in Parliament on the situation in Syria and the ongoing offensive in Eastern Ghouta. The foreign secretary appeared to resent the fact that military action in Syria was initially blocked by the House when former Prime Minister David Cameron called for it back in 2013, although that was later overturned by a vote two years later.He added that while there may be international support for a response to the "individual use of chemical weapons," it would be "misleading" to say the same for "sustained military engagement."It comes as Syrian government forces carry out one of their heaviest bombardments against terrorist groups in Eastern Ghouta. Local doctors and monitors say up to 18 people have been left injured by a suspected chlorine gas attack on Sunday.On those allegations, Johnson said: "The House will have noted the disturbing reports of use of chlorine gas. I call for these reports to be fully investigated and for anyone held responsible for using chemical weapons in Syria to be held accountable.""As ordered by the Russian president, a daily humanitarian pause from 09:00 to 14:00 (local time) is being introduced starting February 27 to avoid civilian casualties in East Ghouta," the ministry said in a statement.The Russian military then suggested introducing similar measures for other regions which remain a "hotspots of tensions."The militants are still shelling the suburb of Damascus despite the UN ceasefire agreement reached on Saturday.Just after the warning, reports emerged of people in Eastern Ghouta suffering symptoms consistent with exposure to chlorine gas.The United States is following reports about possible disinformation campaigns on the use of chemical weapons in Syria, but possesses no evidence of such use at present, US Department of Defense Press Operations Director Col. Rob Manning said in a briefing on Monday.," Manning said when asked to comment on the statement by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday that Russia expects new disinformation campaigns regarding alleged use of chemical weapons in Syria to derail existing ceasefire agreements."We've seen the reports," Manning said. "We'll closely watch that, and condemn any use of chemical weapons on the Syrian people."On Sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that militant group leaders in Syria are preparing provocations by using poisonous substances in the Eastern Ghouta enclave in order to accuse the Syrian government of using chemical weapons.On Saturday, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution urging all parties to the conflict in Syria to immediately stop all clashes and adhere to a long-term humanitarian ceasefire on the entire territory of the country in order to ensure safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid, as well as medical evacuation of those injured.The Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta is one of the Syrian de-escalation zones that were created during the Astana talks on Syrian reconciliation, with Russia, Iran and Turkey serving as guarantors of de-escalation agreements.The United Nations estimates that almost 400,000 people have been trapped in Eastern Ghouta besieged by government troops, while Russia argues that the Syrian capital has been attacked by militants controlling the enclave.