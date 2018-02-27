Puppet Masters
Boris Johnson wants to back US strikes on Syrian government if chemical weapons claims prove true, US forced to admit no evidence found
RT and Sputnik
Tue, 27 Feb 2018 15:24 UTC
Johnson was responding to an urgent question in Parliament on the situation in Syria and the ongoing offensive in Eastern Ghouta. The foreign secretary appeared to resent the fact that military action in Syria was initially blocked by the House when former Prime Minister David Cameron called for it back in 2013, although that was later overturned by a vote two years later.
Johnson said he would now consider "limited strikes" if there was "incontrovertible evidence of further use of chemical weapons by the Assad regime or their supporters." He added that while there may be international support for a response to the "individual use of chemical weapons," it would be "misleading" to say the same for "sustained military engagement."
It comes as Syrian government forces carry out one of their heaviest bombardments against terrorist groups in Eastern Ghouta. Local doctors and monitors say up to 18 people have been left injured by a suspected chlorine gas attack on Sunday.
On those allegations, Johnson said: "The House will have noted the disturbing reports of use of chlorine gas. I call for these reports to be fully investigated and for anyone held responsible for using chemical weapons in Syria to be held accountable."
It comes as Russia announced a daily humanitarian pause starting from February 27 in Eastern Ghouta that will give civilians the chance to flee.
"As ordered by the Russian president, a daily humanitarian pause from 09:00 to 14:00 (local time) is being introduced starting February 27 to avoid civilian casualties in East Ghouta," the ministry said in a statement.
The Russian military then suggested introducing similar measures for other regions which remain a "hotspots of tensions."
On Sunday, the Russian Center for Reconciliation in Syria warned that militants who are holding civilians hostage in Eastern Ghouta could stage a provocative chemical attack. The militants are still shelling the suburb of Damascus despite the UN ceasefire agreement reached on Saturday.
Just after the warning, reports emerged of people in Eastern Ghouta suffering symptoms consistent with exposure to chlorine gas.
US Sees No Evidence of Chemical Weapons Being Used Now in Syria - Pentagon
The United States is following reports about possible disinformation campaigns on the use of chemical weapons in Syria, but possesses no evidence of such use at present, US Department of Defense Press Operations Director Col. Rob Manning said in a briefing on Monday.
"We don't have any evidence right now that chemical weapons are being used," Manning said when asked to comment on the statement by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday that Russia expects new disinformation campaigns regarding alleged use of chemical weapons in Syria to derail existing ceasefire agreements.
"We've seen the reports," Manning said. "We'll closely watch that, and condemn any use of chemical weapons on the Syrian people."
On Sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that militant group leaders in Syria are preparing provocations by using poisonous substances in the Eastern Ghouta enclave in order to accuse the Syrian government of using chemical weapons.
Lavrov explained the media has already reported disinformation by citing an anonymous individual in the United States that last night or this morning chlorine gas was used in Eastern Ghouta.
On Saturday, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution urging all parties to the conflict in Syria to immediately stop all clashes and adhere to a long-term humanitarian ceasefire on the entire territory of the country in order to ensure safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid, as well as medical evacuation of those injured.
The Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta is one of the Syrian de-escalation zones that were created during the Astana talks on Syrian reconciliation, with Russia, Iran and Turkey serving as guarantors of de-escalation agreements.
The United Nations estimates that almost 400,000 people have been trapped in Eastern Ghouta besieged by government troops, while Russia argues that the Syrian capital has been attacked by militants controlling the enclave.
