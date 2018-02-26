RoberFico
© Getty Images
Slovakian PM Rober Fico
In his comments on not ratifying the Istanbul Convention, Slovakia's Prime Minister Rober Fico said that protecting women's rights is more important than ever.

"Any violence against women is unacceptable and has no place in our society", Fico said to Sme daily. He added that the protection of women's rights is "particularly important in a time when migrants make up an increasing proportion of the European population" and bring with them "the perception of a woman as a submissive human being".

The Istanbul Convention is focused on "preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence" and is a Council of Europe initiative. To be valid within a country, it needs to be ratified by the national government.

Fico announced on Thursday, that Slovakia will not ratify the Istanbul Convention "because he considers it at odds with the country's constitutional definition of marriage as a heterosexual union". Fico therefor prefers to introduce national laws that protect women from domestic violence.