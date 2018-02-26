© United States Geological Survey



A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck off eastern Indonesia late Monday (Feb 26), the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said, but no tsunami warning was issued.The quake had a depth of 11.9 kilometres and its epicentre was in the Seram Sea around 194 kilometres northwest of Ambon, capital of Maluku province, according to USGS.There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.Source: AFP/aa