Just a mere few hours ago I reported from my Twitter account that the White Helmets, according to Syrian intelligence, were preparing allegations that the Syrian military had dropped chemical weapons in East Ghouta to the east of Damascus center.Well....Although the White Helmets did not initially make the claim as the Syrian intelligence reported, the White Helmets work closely with terrorist organizations.Terrorist organizations often use false chemical weapon allegations when they are on the losing foot. Today the Syrian Army has made massive advancements in East Ghouta, capturing a number of sites, prompting for this false allegation to be made.