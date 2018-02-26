meme white helmets jihadists nobel peace prize
Just a mere few hours ago I reported from my Twitter account that the White Helmets, according to Syrian intelligence, were preparing allegations that the Syrian military had dropped chemical weapons in East Ghouta to the east of Damascus center.


Well.... Unsurprisingly, just within hours of that Tweet, terrorist forces have made the accusation that the Syrian military dropped chlorine bombs in East Ghouta.

Although the White Helmets did not initially make the claim as the Syrian intelligence reported, the White Helmets work closely with terrorist organizations.

It has been seen that in Aleppo the White Helmets Headquarters was in the same vicinity as the Al-Qaeda linked Al-Nusra Front, and many White Helmet "volunteers" also double as militants, as seen in the photo above.

Terrorist organizations often use false chemical weapon allegations when they are on the losing foot. Today the Syrian Army has made massive advancements in East Ghouta, capturing a number of sites, prompting for this false allegation to be made.