© Facebook



Police declare 'major incident' and fire breaks outAll emergency services personnel in the area were diverted to Hinckley Road and Carlisle street, after witnesses reported a 'massive explosion'Cops have declared a 'major incident' after a suspected gas explosion reportedly tore through a shop and the flat above in Leicester. The explosion reportedly took place at the Western Park Store on Hinckley Street.The blast is thought to have obliterated both the shop, the flat above, and the the bus stop in front.Horrifying photos shared on social media show police officers desperately trying to keep people away from the flaming wreckage.One witness wrote: "Jesus, huge explosion Hinckley road area about 10 minutes ago. Can see the flames and endless sirens going off"Another added "Explosion on or near Hinckley Road in Leicester. Whole house shook, loud bang, lots of smoke. Avoid the area - lots of sirens and no doubt they're closing it off"It is not known whether anyone was in the shop when it ignited.One horrified bystander told the Leicester Mercury: "At about 7pm, we heard an absolutely massive explosion. It was pretty frightening."We went to look out of the upstairs windows and saw loads of smoke, and then a few seconds later massive orange flames."Another tweeted: "The Polish shop next to the bus stop has blown up. Avoid the area. Roads closed and lots of sirens in attendance. Smoke everywhere."Leicestershire Fire Service said they were dealing with "a building collapse", while Leicestershire Police declared a "major incident" and advised people to avoid the area.