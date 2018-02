A lawyer for President Barack Obama's national security adviser, Susan Rice, told Congress late Friday that the outgoing administration was fearful of sharing classified intelligence with members of the incoming Trump team, especially Rice's successor, Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn.



In a letter to lawmakers, Rice's lawyer Kathryn Ruemmler, said Rice drafted a Jan. 20, 2017, email to herself on the advice of White House counsel to memorialize the outgoing administration's reluctance.



"President Obama and his national security team were justifiably concerned about potential risks to the Nation's security from sharing highly classified information about Russia with certain members of the Trump transition team, particularly Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn,"

Last week, Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley uncovered an unusual email former NatSec Advisor to Barack Obama, Susan Rice sent herself on January 20th 2017-Donald Trump's inauguration day.Susan Rice sent herself an unusual email on January 20th memorializing a secret meeting she had on January 5th with Obama, Comey, Biden and Sally Yates to discuss 'Russian interference'.Senate Judiciary Chairmen Grassley and Graham sent Susan Rice a list of questions she must answer the Committee by January 22nd 2018.Seriously?Politico reported This is hard to believe being that Rice has a track record of lying and Comey,The dossier and FISA warrants never came up in the meeting? Yeah, ok.Susan Rice's lawyer also claimed there was nothing unusual about this email.Screenshot of the letter below via Politico's Kyle Cheney:General Flynn was definitely targeted and taken down by the Deep State.Flynn was subsequently ambushed by the FBI and sucked into an interview without his lawyer and ultimately fired from his position as NatSec Advisor.