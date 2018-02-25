a rare atmospheric optical phenomenon

Russia's St. Petersburg has witnessed an incredible light show by mother nature, which illuminated the sky with bright columns of light, turning the city into a winter wonderland.Residents of Russia's 'Venice of the north' awokeAt first, people thought that they were witnessing the northern lights, but the pattern of the luminescence suggested a different phenomenon.The beauty, witnessed and admired by thousands, was in fact. Called a 'light pillar', the bright occurrence is. With thermometers hovering around -20 Celsius (9 Fahrenheit) this time of the year, the light show is likely to come back to St. Petersburg