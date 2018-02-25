SOTT Radio
Olympic Politics, Aleppo 2.0, and Russiagate to Nowhere
Earth Changes
Glitch in the Matrix? Light pillars illuminate St. Petersburg skies (PHOTOS)
RT
Sun, 25 Feb 2018 11:13 UTC
Residents of Russia's 'Venice of the north' awoke early on Saturday morning to find the skyline glittering with strange colors. Yellow, red, blue and green laser-looking columns were visible across the city. At first, people thought that they were witnessing the northern lights, but the pattern of the luminescence suggested a different phenomenon.
The beauty, witnessed and admired by thousands, was in fact a rare atmospheric optical phenomenon caused by the freezing temperatures. Called a 'light pillar', the bright occurrence is caused by the interaction of light with ice crystals that are densely packed in the atmosphere of the cold air. With thermometers hovering around -20 Celsius (9 Fahrenheit) this time of the year, the light show is likely to come back to St. Petersburg
Latest News
- More ways Obama's spies apparently exploited the Trump 'dossier'
- Obama gave a secret speech at the 2018 Sloan sports analytics conference in Boston
- Not diverse enough! LGBT advocates complain that Black Panther has no gay characters
- Syria, Turkey, Russia and the Kurds: The struggle for Afrin
- Irish Govt 'paid press' to flog plan to grow population with mass migration - wants to add one million more
- Think tank survey shows 1 in 8 French women has been raped
- Um, congratulations? Saudi Arabian women now allowed to join the military
- America's other prescription drug epidemic? Benzodiazepines
- 'Free Speech' lawsuit launched to end Twitter's political censorship
- The sum of all US fears: Peace on the Korean Peninsula
- Students in Louisiana thought this math symbol looked like a gun. Police were called
- US Naval Academy students investigated for selling drugs on the dark web
- Crime Minister: Israeli protestors demand resignation of Netanyahu over corruption charges
- North Korea slams US for sanctions and 'clouds of war' but says it is open for talks
- Psychiatrists baffled by strange mental disorder affecting only world leaders who defy US diktats
- 'Hate crime': Charity calls police after tutor 'misgenders' trans student
- Syria: The UNSC mandated ceasefire will not hold
- Florida shooting survivor Colton Haab doubles down on claim that CNN's entire town hall was scripted
- UK: Couple charged over alleged hit and run deaths of brothers aged 2 and 6
- Saudis ready to swing oil market into deficit to raise price
- "As if the Day of Judgement were at hand": The Great Wind of 1362
- What is Ukraine?
- Researchers say oldest known cave paintings were created by 'sophisticated' Neanderthals
- Treasures of Andalusia: The ancient megalithic tombs of Málaga, Spain
- US extensive use of biowarfare in North Korea exposed in long-suppressed official report
- Despite new findings, ancient 'Cheddar Man' Briton may not be dark-skinned
- Wales: 1,000-year-old "pollard" oak tree on Offa's Dyke falls
- 2,700-year-old clay seal found in Jerusalem bearing the name Isaiah
- Archaeologists find 7,000-year-old example of one of the world's earliest writing systems
- Neanderthals were painting and decorating at least 20,000 years before humans arrived
- Arrival of Beaker culture 4,500 years ago changed Britain's DNA for ever
- Siberia was a major centre of early skull surgery in ancient times
- Immense pyramids at Ecuador's Cochasquí archeological site provide evidence of a lost civilization
- The Deep State and the history of the FBI: Federal Blackmail Investigation
- During the Little Ice Age Empires collapsed while the Netherlands flourished
- 75 years ago humanity witnessed the birth of Paricutín Volcano in Oaxaca, Mexico
- Ancient elephants & Mayan shrine: World's largest underwater caves reveal staggering history (VIDEO)
- "Mosaic" skulls linked to mysterious Denisovan humans who became extinct in last ice age
- Europeans' white skin did not come from Neanderthals and may be relatively recent
- 100,000 year old skulls may belong to elusive Denisovans
- Water, water everywhere: Evidence from lunar missions finds water is widely distributed across the moon's surface
- The chimera is real: Scientists just made sheep-human hybrids
- Helix structure discovered in tail of human sperm (PHOTO)
- Thinking outside the box of quantum physics: How the mind can make sense of the quantum quagmire in more ways than one
- Any contact with ETs could cause chaos for life on Earth
- New trojan malware could mind-control neural networks
- Some types of black holes erase your past
- Are computer algorithms better than people at pre-crime prediction?
- Wild horses are EXTINCT: Domesticated breeds are now the only ones left on the planet, according to shock DNA study
- Not just meat: MycoWorks is growing leather in a lab - from mushrooms
- Controversial scientist claims world's first human head transplant... on a corpse
- Did humans learn to speak through cave art?
- What's wrong with alternative facts? Absolutely nothing!
- Jeff Bezos reveals construction of 500 foot tall 10K-year clock inside a West Texas mountain
- Fossilized reptile footprints suggest lizards were running on two feet 110 million years ago
- Inquiry: What color is a tennis ball?
- The flowers that give us chocolate are persnickety to pollinate
- Modern tech unravels mysteries of Egyptian mummy portraits
- Most distant supernova observed by astronomers
- Babies can recover language related tasks after a left-side stroke
- Glitch in the Matrix? Light pillars illuminate St. Petersburg skies (PHOTOS)
- USGS reports Kilauea volcano wall collapse in Hawaii
- Ebeko Volcano on Kurils, Russia sends two-kilometer ash plume into air
- Record snowfall for Vancouver, British Columbia - double previous record
- "Environmental stress"? Rare '1-in-a-million' Yellow Cardinal sighted in Alabama
- Three killed across three US southern states following reported tornadoes
- Intense hailstorm pounds Medina, Saudi Arabia with huge stones, damaging cars and creating traffic chaos
- Spotless sun sparks pink auroras in Norway and rare light pillar sighted in Hawaii (VIDEO)
- San Francisco transit slowed as swarm of 16 earthquakes shakes Danville and Diablo
- 'Beast from the East' to bring Britain's coldest day in five years - yet spring officially starts next week
- Hawaii Island mountain summits buried in snow
- 12-year-old girl ripped apart by stray dogs near Donetsk in Ukraine
- Dead Bryde's whale found on coast of United Arab Emirates
- UK struck by 21 earthquakes in 50 DAYS including biggest in 10 years
- Earthquake swarm rattles San Francisco Bay Area
- Woman severely injured after being bitten by shark off Sydney, Australia
- Symbolic? Bald eagle found covered in ice in Osage County, Oklahoma (VIDEO)
- 7 dead, 13 missing following landslide triggered by heavy rainfall in Central Java, Indonesia (VIDEOS)
- This brutal winter's record breaking weather documented in epic list - and it's not over yet
- Brutal cold likely to make comeback in Northeast US following once-in-100-year warmth
- Bolide streaks over Côte-d'Or, France
- Meteor fireball filmed over Ekaterinburg, Russia
- Mysterious boom shakes homes in Oconee County, South Carolina
- Dashcam footage captures meteor fireball over Manchester, New Hampshire (VIDEO)
- Meteor fireball seen over South Carolina (VIDEO)
- Bright meteor fireball reported over Bahia, Brazil (VIDEOS)
- Green meteor fireball seen over British Columbia
- 'Shooting star' lights up Oshawa, Ontario night sky
- Two fireballs streak through southern Spain's skies in one night (VIDEO)
- Fireball seen over Oregon, Washington and British Columbia
- Beach cam captures meteor fireball lighting up the skies over Dawlish, UK
- Possible meteor fireball reported in southeast Newfoundland
- Bolide captured over western France
- 'Meteorite ball of fire' spotted in night skies of Horsham, UK
- Meteor fireball reported over western skies in the US
- Oklahoma City resident captures meteor fireball on dash cam
- 'It was loud!' Mysterious boom, shock wave rattles homes in central Oklahoma
- Did a satellite just crash to Earth? Day after spectacular fireball over Peru, three large metal spheres found (VIDEOS)
- Widespread booms perplex residents of Fox Valley, Wisconsin
- Fireball spotted over Peru (VIDEO)
- America's other prescription drug epidemic? Benzodiazepines
- 'Experts' declare turmeric just a health fad, despite evidence
- The flu is a global threat for which the world is poorly prepared
- "School exclusion day" bans unvaccinated kids from schools in Oregon
- Schizophrenia a side effect of human development?
- Death toll from listeria outbreak in South Africa reaches 172, more than doubling previous numbers
- Largest observational study to date finds alcohol use biggest risk factor for dementia
- Study of "superagers" show anatomically different brains
- Minnesota toddler with rare allergy to water
- Study Finds: Medical cannabis superior to opioids for chronic pain
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Hello Darkness My Old Friend: The Ups and Downs of Caffeine
- UK: Cannabis license considered for boy saved from seizures by using "just 3 drops" of medicated oil
- The overmedication of the elderly
- 6 bodily tissues that can be regenerated through nutrition
- Drinking alcohol one of the keys to longevity says long term study of nonagenerians
- Grains are not a health food, but a recreational treat that spikes your blood sugar and makes you hungrier
- Grass to the rescue: Why pasture raised beef is healthier for people and the soil
- Man left with two beating hearts after transplant surgery surprise
- Magnesium and why you need it for optimal health
- The benefits of Ashwagandha for men's health
- Creativity: The silver lining of social rejection
- Hey kids time to unplug! Students learn way more effectively from print textbooks than screens
- A sign of the times: Why are kids impatient, bored, friendless and entitled?
- Nervous breakdown: What are the signs?
- Which hairstyles make you look most intelligent and attractive?
- Jordan Peterson's '12 Rules for Life: A compass for the lost
- Give yourself a tailwind: The value of chasing discomfort, pain and fear
- Researchers find stress can be contagious and alter the brains of your partner
- Study suggests maximum income for optimal happiness is $75K per year
- The pineal gland doesn't produce enough DMT for psychedelic experiences, says researcher
- Bullying, either as victim or perpetrator, found to triple the risk for psychotic disorders
- Choose your pursuits carefully - Ten habits that will dramatically improve your life
- Study finds people who are addicted to Facebook more likely to be narcissists
- Study: Apologies from the powerful are perceived as insincere
- A theory of homeostasis: The genius of our lizard brain
- Brain regeneration & healing with music
- Attention restoration theory: What happens to our brain when we experience complete silence and peace of mind?
- Former CIA Officer, Susan Carnicero, tells you how to spot a lie
- How technology and increasing automation are adding to our loneliness problem
- Spending too much time in dimly lit rooms may be dimming our brains as well!
- Coins rain down on Madhya Pradesh, India
- Fortean fish fall at Fulshea, Texas?
- Russia: Police summon Priests to exorcise poltergeist
- A brief history of Australia's eeriest alien encounters
- What's up with those Pentagon UFO videos?
- Maybe it's not such a crazy idea to believe the Illuminati controls the world
- FAA radar and audio tapes from Oregon UFO incident that sent F-15s scrambling
- Lost wreckage of Silpho UFO discovered in London Science Museum
- Nick Redfern: A woman's tale of 'shadowy, nightmarish, fedora-wearing figures'
- Missing New York skier found 2,900 miles away in California
- Dan Aykroyd and the phenomena of UFOs and Men in Black
- England's Wild Hunt of 1127
- UK: Islamic exorcism revealed in shocking video
- Contractor for Pentagon and secret government research speaks out on UFO study he conducted
- A controversial tale of the Cannock 'Alien Big Cats'
- The Kalanoro: Madagascar's mysterious little people
- Porton Down, Base AL/499 and bizarre accounts of other mysterious phantom bases
- Man claims he lost virginity at 17 to alien woman
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Our Haunted Planet: Possession and Other High Strangeness
- Philosopher Rudolf Steiner talked of supernatural beings that feed on negative emotions
- Psychiatrists baffled by strange mental disorder affecting only world leaders who defy US diktats
- Trigger warning: Putin campaign video warns about the horrors of communism and liberalism
- Russkies hacking English too? US establishment adopts 'spy' language
- SOTT Focus: When Race Trumps Story: Black Panther - an Alt-Right Superhero for Leftists
- Make dating great again: Dating site for Trump supporters officially launches
- Cow escapes slaughter by smashing through metal fence, breaking man's arm, then swimming to safety on island
- Co-author of physics paper is age 7 and feline
- Flatearth Aeronautical Experimentation Colonisation And Exploration Society to launch satellites by throwing them off the edge
- Missouri women catches neighbor's Corgi riding her pony
- The yolk's on you: Norway's Olympic team receives 15,000 eggs they didn't order
- IKEA founder forced to walk through all of heaven before getting to his section
- ER nurse's video about flu epidemic goes viral: 'Wash your stinking hands!'
- FBI Director warns release of memo will undermine public trust in secret unaccountable spy agencies
- Flat-Earther is literally launching himself into space to prove planet is flat
- Freezing streets, red-hot moves: Russian breakdance team braves -29C
- World Economic Forum - "The internet is exposing our lies and it needs to stop"
- Bad to the bone: Vladimir Putin's extraordinarily badass alpha male walk (VIDEO)
- Man claiming personal relationship with magical super-being says 'fake news' stories are harming society
- CNN suddenly concerned about very real threat of asteroid impacts amid government shutdown
- 100% of the world's politicians owned by the richest 1%
Plus ça change
Quote of the Day
I'm not afraid of storms, for I'm learning to sail my ship.
- Aeschylus
More pictures from Instagram on Sputnik:
Clearly our atmosphere is showing signs of serious change - evidently it's becoming colder: