partition of the country, sabotage of Sochi, framing of Turkey and instructions to the UN Special Representative Staffan de Mistura who leads the negotiations of Geneva

The Arabic-language al-Akhbar newspaper wrote on Saturday that the US officials along with their western allies have decided to implement a detailed plan to disintegrate Syria and prolonge the war in the country by continued deployment on the Eastern banks of the Euphrates.In a somewhat familiar but precise English, Benjamin Norman - a diplomat in charge of the Middle East at the British Embassy in Washington - reports in a confidential diplomatic telegram of the first meeting of the "Small American Group on Syria" (United States, Great Britain, France, Saudi Arabia and Jordan), held in Washington on January 11, 2018.Hugh Cleary (Head of the Near and Middle East Department of the Foreign Office ), Jérôme Bonnafont (Director ANMO / North Africa and Middle East at the Quai d'Orsay), David Satterfield (US Assistant Secretary of State for the Middle East) and Jordanian Nawaf Tell and Saudi Jamal al-Aqeel attended the January 11 meeting in Washington.despite the victory over the "Islamic State Organization" (Daesh); the cost of this maintenance being set at $ 4 billion annually. He said that this US military presence should prevent any resurgence of DaeshAll the participants welcomed this development very positively in order to "make substantial progress in Syria during the year 2018" and "respond to the propaganda of a Russian victory". Then, the participants insisted on the "Russian desire to achieve a political solution" that was to be used to make the "Small Group" objectives "more operational".The United States noted that they would no longer participate in the Astana meetings, having reduced "their participation to a very low level, to emphasize their commitment to Geneva"; in definitive terms, it was decided to "draw a conceptual line on Astana to return to Geneva". They then felt that so far "Geneva remained a failure, despite the efforts of Staffan de Mistura".TD reports great progress "made by the opposition over the last few months," pointing out that "it will still need to be more flexible to ensure that the Regime does not leave Geneva (...) while the Americans do not support the assumption of a transitional government as provided for in UN Security Council Resolution 2254 ".The text adds that "it would still be useful for the opposition to stop agitating this assumption all the time ...".The French representative - Jérôme Bonnafont -David Satterfield responded thatUnder these conditions, it was mainly a question of testing Russia's intentions, especially so that it could "get the regime to discuss a new constitution, free elections under the control of the United Nations, and the creation of an environment likely to favor these two processes".Unrestricted agreement of all members of the "Small Group" meeting to "no longer be satisfied with Lavrov's honeyed words, in order to put Moscow under pressure".France demanding more "transparency on the Russian position". But it is still not to oppose "frontally" in Sochi "with the advantage of gathering a significant share of the Syrian civil society", to bring back the "most positive contributions to Geneva, to renew and relaunch this format of Geneva.The Saudis warned of a "risk of fragmentation of the different opposition groups and asked for help to maintain the cohesion of the opposition." Satterfield replied that their representatives should "be more involved in finding a political solution rather than enjoy great salaries and long stays in pleasant hotels." France supported this remark by emphasizing "communication". In this regard, the British TD makes the following comment:David Satterfield then explained that the Turkish opposition to the "Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG)" prevented the Kurds from participating in Geneva. While understanding Ankara's position, he stressed that "we could not ignore a group that controlled a third of Syria (SIC) and took the largest part in the fight against Daesh ".He explained thatOn the other hand, it was necessary to impose the SDF (Syrian Democratic Forces, mainly Kurdish and under American control) in the process of Geneva.Comment from the TD author: "I understand that the United States will appoint William (Bill) Roebuck, their former ambassador to Bahrain, as the SDF Special Representative. I will follow, but it is worth remembering - according to the separate discussions we had, for example with Fiona Hill -Moreover, the Deputy Secretary of State indicates that a "Non-Paper - Reviving the Syrian Political Track in Geneva - will be communicated to Staffan de Mistura before the meeting of January 23 in Paris,"For their part, the Jordanians called the session "Small Group" of "meeting publique most secret of all time." And the author of the TD concludes: "For the moment, we must keep a group consisting only of the United States, Great Britain, France, Saudi Arabia and Jordan.The concluding comments of this TD speak volumes about the future of Western strategy in Syria. The three key conclusions underscore "a real reaffirmation of US leadership behind the scenes ...". The second perspective is to "keep the pressure on Russia, even if Russia can not convince Moscow to let go of the regime as we had hoped."This does not augur a forthcoming crisis in Syria in a context marked by four major developments of the most worrying.1)The Pentagon has announced that it will develop miniaturized tactical nuclear weapons "to adapt to new international threats". Iranian President Hassan Rohani responded: "How can anyone speak of world peace and at the same time announce that he is developing new nuclear weapons for his main enemies?"2)This "adaptation - the largest since the end of the Cold War", according to Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, is proposed by the US military. It aims to make the Alliance more effective in a high-intensity crisis.3)4)The crisis of confidence is consumed and the Turkish-American axis is on the brink of rupture.Mission has been given to a general with conservative and Islamist tendencies to restructure the derailed Turkish army by the purges. [Description: [​IMG]]said a senior French diplomat, "that of a dismantling of Syria, the type of one who has been driven to Iraq and Libya.Peace is not for tomorrow.