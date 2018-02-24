Shocking footage of the West's 'moderate rebels' in Syria targeting school, killing three children (VIDEO)
Damascus, Syria - Shocking footage has emerged of the moment a so-called "moderate rebels" from East Ghouta hit a school with a mortar shell, killing three children.

The incident occurred three days ago and the footage shows the moment of impact the mortar shell hit a school on Shaalan street.

With the Syrian Army making final preparations to begin an operation to clear out East Ghouta of jihadists, Damascus has been experiencing a higher volume then usual of mortar strikes. Over the past few days dozens of civilians have been killed by so-called "moderate rebels" as the mainstream media calls them.

In preparation for the operation to clear East Ghouta that lays directly east of Damascus, the Syrian Army has air dropped clear instructions on how civilians can escape the upcoming battle and receive food and safety. Full details of this can be read here.