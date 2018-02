Shocking footage of the West's 'moderate rebels' in Syria targeting school, killing three children (VIDEO)

Damascus, Syria - Shocking footage has emerged of the moment a so-called "moderate rebels" from East Ghouta hit a school with a mortar shell, killing three children.The incidenton Shaalan street.With. Over the past few days dozens of civilians have been killed by so-called "moderate rebels" as the mainstream media calls them.In preparation for the operation to clear East Ghouta that lays directly east of Damascus, the Syrian Army has air dropped clear instructions on how civilians can escape the upcoming battle and receive food and safety. Full details of this can be read here