© J. Scott Applewhite/Pool / Reuters

US President Donald Trump has again taken to Twitter to lash out at his predecessor Barack Obama, blaming him for not doing enough to stop "Russian interference" in the 2016 elections.stating that, "Crooked Hillary was going to win and [Obama] didn't want to 'rock the boat,'" but "the whole game changed and the Russian excuse became the narrative of the Dems" after he won the election.Trump then attacked Obama for being soft, claiming that he was "much tougher on Russia."A few hours earlier he tweeted that Obama was completely inert during his eight years in office.Trump finally gave himself and conservative media outlets a congratulatory pat on the back for helping the Republican Party to win against Democrat-controlled liberal media and governments.This comes a few days after special counsel Robert Mueller indicted 13 Russians and three groups for allegedly meddling in America's previous election cycle.The defendants are accused ofand operatingThe indictment also accuses the restaurant and catering business Concord Management and Consulting Group of providing funds to the "spies,"