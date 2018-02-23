which corroborated the Chinese and North Korean claims that the U.S. had used biological weapons in an experimental fashion on civilian populations

The report concluded that the U.S. had used a number of biological weapons, including use of anthrax, plague, and cholera, disseminated by over a dozen of different devices or methods, including spraying, porcelain bombs, self-destroying paper containers with a paper parachute, and leaflet bombs, among others

Controversies

Censorship of Unit 731-U.S. Collaboration on Biological Warfare Data

An "actual investigation... could do us psychological as well as military damage"

"actual investigation" would reveal military operations, "which, if revealed, could do us psychological as well as military damage."

The Khabarovsk War Crimes Trial

The history behind the Korean War, and U.S. military and covert actions concerning China, Japan, and Korea, are a matter of near-total ignorance in the U.S. population.

Bibliography

Footnotes

Jeffrey Kaye is a retired psychologist who has worked professionally with torture victims and asylum applicants. Active in the anti-torture movement since 2006, he has his own blog, Invictus, previously wrote regularly for Firedoglake's The Dissenter, as well as at The Guardian, Truthout, Alternet, and The Public Record. He is the author of Cover-Up at Guantanamo, a new book examining declassified files on treatment of prisoners at the Guantanamo detention camp.