Landslide in Pasir Panjang, Brebes Regency, Indonesia, February 2018.
© BNPB
A landslide in Central Java Province, Indonesia, has left 7 people dead and 13 missing.

Triggered by days of heavy rain, the landslide struck in Pasir Panjang, Brebes Regency on Thursday 22 February, 2018.

A 600-strong search and rescue (SAR) team is working in the area searching for those still missing. At least 14 other people were left injured by the landslide.



Indonesia's disaster management authority, BNPB, said that the areas is still unsafe and land is still moving and there is a danger of aftershocks. This combined with further severe weather is making conditions difficult for the search and rescue team.

The heavy rain has also caused the Cisanggarung river to burst its banks. Disaster officials say the overflowing river has inundated a railway line in Brebes Regency, disrupting services between Cirebon to Purwokerto.