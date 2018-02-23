© BNPB



TNI terbangkan drone untuk evakuadi korban lomgsor di Desa Pasir Panjang Kecamatan Salem Kabupaten Brebes. Hingga 23/2/2018 siang tercatat 7 orang tewas, 13 orang hilang dan 5 orang masih di rawat di puskesmas/rumah sakit. 600 personil SAR gabungan dikerahkan. @BNPB_Indonesia pic.twitter.com/Ui4II3Onp8

— Sutopo Purwo Nugroho (@Sutopo_PN) February 23, 2018

Inilah kondisi mahkota longsor dan landaan longsor TNI terbangkan drone untuk evakuadi korban lomgsor di Desa Pasir Panjang Kecamatan Salem Kabupaten Brebes. Hingga 23/2/2018 siang tercatat 7 orang tewas, 13 orang hilang dan 5 orang masih di rawat di puskesmas/rumah sakit. pic.twitter.com/JzpqLbXp1n

— Sutopo Purwo Nugroho (@Sutopo_PN) February 23, 2018

Jalur kereta api lumpuh di Brebes akibat terendam banjir jebolnya tanggul Sungai Cisanggarung di Losari Kabupaten Brebes. Jadual 130 keretaapi terganggu. #banjir #karetaapi #keretaapiindonesia @bnpb_indonesia @RadioElshinta pic.twitter.com/yMTQnYpyzj

— Sutopo Purwo Nugroho (@Sutopo_PN) February 23, 2018

A landslide in Central Java Province, Indonesia, has left 7 people dead and 13 missing.Triggered by days of heavy rain, the landslide struck in Pasir Panjang, Brebes Regency on Thursday 22 February, 2018.A 600-strong search and rescue (SAR) team is working in the area searching for those still missing. At least 14 other people were left injured by the landslide.Indonesia's disaster management authority, BNPB, said that the areas is still unsafe and land is still moving and there is a danger of aftershocks. This combined with further severe weather is making conditions difficult for the search and rescue team.The heavy rain has also caused the Cisanggarung river to burst its banks. Disaster officials say the overflowing river has inundated a railway line in Brebes Regency, disrupting services between Cirebon to Purwokerto.