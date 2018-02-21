© CBS

© NWS Boulder

Sitting at a mile above sea level and in the shadow of the Rocky Mountains, Denver is known for having an extreme climate. But the most recent temperature swing ranked as one of the biggest ever observed.According to the National Weather Service in Boulder, after a high of 69°F at 2:27 p.m. on Sunday (Feb. 18) Denver's official low hit -3°F just over 40 hours later at 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday (Feb. 20).By the way, neither the 69°F high or the -3°F low were new daily records but they were close. Sunday's record high was 73°F set in 2016 and Tuesday's record low was -5° set in 1955.Oddly enough it was the second time in just four months that such an extreme temperature swing was observed.In October 2017 the temperature dropped 71 degrees between the 25th and 27th.