Hostage to the next conflict between Russia and America

The Kurds hold Moscow responsible for the failure of negotiations with Damascus

Afrin is waiting for Damascus to stop the Turkish attack. It seems that the Kurdish project and the Kurdish self-management in Syria are facing their first defeat since 2012, and the gradual withdrawal from the West Euphrates to settle in the areas where the Americans are located and under their umbrella.It is more likely that the turning point that makes all the areas where the Arab presence is intertwined in Kurdish in northern Syria, especially in Manbij, Tel Labid, Ras Al Ain and around it, is subject to a similar fate.The Kurdish project is locked in Qamishli.Mohammed BaloutFawza Yousef, the co-chair of the northern Syria executive, denied any agreement to send Syrian troops to Afrin."What happened did not go beyond the discussions with the regime in Damascus." Fawza Youssef told Al-Akhbar.The Kurdish official said:According to Yusuf, the talks had already dealt with the entry of popular forces to Afrin, which would work among the terms of the proposed agreement to restore Syrian control of the areas taken by Syrian terrorist groups operating under the command of the Turkish army.A Syrian source said that popular forces of 4,000 fighters composed of factions and popular committees in Nubl and Zahraa would participate in the process of entering Afrin. The Popular Committees in both towns played a major role in supporting the YPG with weapons and equipment and formed a defensive depth for Afrin.On the Syrian settlement table, as well as that the Russians are the present umbrella of Turkish intervention in the north of Syria. It is expected that these forces will join the factions of the "Shield of Military Security", and the other of Hussein Marei, and a faction of the Republican Guard."These points were differences that were agreed to be postponed," said Fawza Youssef.especially as time and field developments are beginning to play for the attacking forces on all fronts,From the beginning, the battle of Afrin was the focus of cross-Straits, Russian, Syrian and Iranian scandals to curtail the Kurdish project in Syria, starting from Afrin.The Turks were draining Kurdish forces and making them more flexible.or resumed to adjust the field time to the politician,which progresses within the Alexandre Brigade and the south, west and east of the Qurna triangle in the far north-west of Afrin, and southward towards Raju and Jandiris under the rectangle,Stretching from Gonderes to Afrin city,