DENISOVANS UNMASKED?

isolated for hundreds of thousands of years before mixing with Neanderthals and modern humans..

RAISED EYEBROWS

It all adds up to a growing rethink of the whole 'out of Africa' theory.

humans may have evolved at the same time in Africa and several spots in Eurasia

'MOSAIC MAN'

Two 100,000-year-old skulls unearthed in China are up-ending ideas about human evolution. They appear to be hybrids of humans, neanderthals - and a third mysterious race.The partial skulls, unearthed at the Lingjing excavation site in Xuchang, central China, offer new evidence of the behaviour and distribution of pre and early human populations in Eurasia.And it's largely unexpected.They display theThey display a low and board braincase which rounds on to the inferior skull (underside of the skull),They have semicircular structures in the inner-ears and an arrangement of the rear skullPut together, these three separate and distinct traits suggest an intermixing of existing human ancestors."I don't like to think of these fossils as those of hybrids," study co-author and anthropologist Erik Trinkaus says. "Hybridisation implies that all of these groups were separate and discrete, only occasionally interacting. What these fossils show is that these groups were basically not separate.we are unearthing."Since then, only a few more fragments have been found.But the AAAS news magazine Sciencemag is speculating these two new skulls may be our first good look at a Denisovan.While the related journal article doesn't mention the name, palaeoanthropologist Christ Stringer of the Natural History Museum in London is quoted by the magazine as saying: "everyone else would wonder whether these might be Denisovans."Sciencemag quotes palaeoanthropologist Maria Martinon-Torres as saying the skulls "definitely" fit expectations about Denisovans ... "something with an Asian flavour but closely related to Neandertals."What few Denisovan remains have been found have dated from 100,000 to 50,000 years ago.This is exactly what the DNA tells us when one tries to make sense of the Denisova discoveries," palaeoanthropologist Jean-Jacques Hublin of the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig, Germany, says. "These Chinese fossils are in the right place at the right time, with the right features."The two skulls were unearthed in the city of Xuchang in Central China in 2007 and 2014. They date from between 105,000 and 125,000 years.Modern humans first appeared in Africa about 150,000 to 200,000 years ago. Their first migration out of Africa is believed to have started 100,000 years ago.The world of 100,000 years ago was a particularly important time for the evolution of Homo sapiens. But the fossil record for the time is relatively scarce.In recent decades, unusual finds have suggested the presence of other forms of ancient hominid living in Europe and AsiaThere's the mystery of Peking man. There's the unexplained Dmanisi hominins. Then there's the strange Denisovans.Whatever their origin, the new skulls paintSome academics argue that modernfrom the interbreeding of common ancestors.Because the skulls are only partial, the hominin's complete form remains a mystery.We don't know how tall it was. We don't know if it was well-built, like a Neanderthal, or more delicate - like a Denisovan.This means we don't even know what they looked like.But we know they had big brains. And the low brow ridges suggest more refined features than a Neanderthal.There is hope of finding out more. The fragments of the skull that have been found have in other skeletons preserved traces of DNA. Extracting this would be the subject of future research.Meanwhile, excavations are continuing in the region of Xuchang in the hope that more complete examples of the 'mosaic' hominid will be found.The research was detailed in the March 3 edition of the journal