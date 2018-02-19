"That might be surprising as what we see on TV and what advertisers tell us we need would indicate that there is no ceiling when it comes to how much money is needed for happiness, but we now see there are some thresholds.



It's been debated at what point does money no longer change your level of well-being.



We found that the ideal income point is $95,000 for life evaluation and $60,000 to $75,000 for emotional well-being.



Again, this amount is for individuals and would likely be higher for families."

"...there was substantial variation across world regions, with satiation occurring later in wealthier regions for life satisfaction.



This could be because evaluations tend to be more influenced by the standards by which individuals compare themselves to other people."

"At this point they are asking themselves, 'Overall, how am I doing?' and 'How do I compare to other people?'



The small decline puts one's level of well-being closer to individuals who make slightly lower incomes, perhaps due to the costs that come with the highest incomes. These findings speak to a broader issue of money and happiness across cultures.



Money is only a part of what really makes us happy, and we're learning more about the limits of money."

