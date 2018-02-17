Resentment is brewing among local residents after a man was mauled to death by a bear at Borsing village under Kabisuryanagar of Ganjam district.The deceased identified as Debraj was attacked by the wild animal when he was going to take bath in the village pond today.Following the incident, Debraj was rushed to Aska hospital and later shifted to MKCG hospital after his condition deteriorated.However, he later succumbed to the injuries while undergoing treatment at the hospital.