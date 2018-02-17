Earth Changes
Rare winter tornado tears a path of destruction through Uniontown, Pennsylvania (PHOTOS)
Renatta Signorini, Joe Napsha and Jacob Tierney
Trib Live
Fri, 16 Feb 2018 18:40 UTC
Based on the tornado's path of damage and the circular path of the debris field, National Weather Service warning coordination meteorologist Fred McMullen determined it was an F1 tornado and not straight-line winds, said Lee Hendricks, a weather service meteorologist.
"It looked bad last night. But then, when the sun came up this morning, it was like 'wow,'" said Uniontown Fire Chief Buck Griffith.
It was the first time since 1950 that a tornado struck in the Pittsburgh region in February, and it is unusual that the tornado struck in an urban area, Hendricks said.
Residents and business owners in the North Gallatin Avenue area and along many side streets cleaned up their properties Friday and covered their roofs with tarps to keep the elements out. Several structures, including Gallatin Plumbing Supply Co., were destroyed, according to Mayor Ed Fike.
"I was out there all night, and it was almost like a tunnel when it came down over Connellsville Street," he said. "Everything in its path, it either tore up or uprooted."
"I heard an airplane coming through my roof," he said of the tornado's sound. "The whole house shook. This thing lasted like 45 seconds."
"I looked everywhere, it's just gone. A shed," Thomas said.
Across the street, Earl Wright picked up debris in his yard with help from family.
"I thought I've seen everything, but this is totally different," he said.
"They heard the wind blowing real hard and some of the pictures were blowing off the walls in the station because we had the windows open," he said. "They said it sounded like a train coming down the street."
State, county and local emergency management agencies conducted damage assessments Friday. Power was restored to hundreds of homes, but classes were canceled at Laurel Highlands High School because the electricity was out.
"This is the worst I've ever seen in our town," Crossley said.
At least one eyewitness told the National Weather Service they saw a funnel cloud touch the ground, meteorologist Alicia Miller said. The damage was mostly contained to the north and east sides of the city, between Connellsville and Pittsburgh streets, Crossley said.
"It was just chaos, you could hear the noises and people outside screaming," Hall said. "It sounded like a bomb dropping. The building shook. It just felt like a freight train going through the building."
The church's roof, like many in the neighborhood, was damaged, as were a fence and storage building on the property.
"I'd just like to know how they're going to help these people," she said.
Churches and other community groups rallied to provide aid to those who need it, Fike said.
"When you're down, that's when the tough get going, and that's what we intend to do," he said. "We're going to put our city back in place, you can count on that."
