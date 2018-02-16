Puppet Masters
Belgian court orders Facebook to stop collecting and delete all data on citizens, or face fines of up to $125mn
In its ruling, the court determined that Facebook does not adequately inform users that it is collecting information. "Facebook informs us insufficiently about gathering information about us, the kind of data it collects, what it does with that data and how long it stores it," the court said, determining the social network had broken privacy laws. "It also does not gain our consent to collect and store all this information."
The court also noted that Facebook uses various methods to track the online behavior of people who aren't members of the website, by placing cookies and invisible pixels on third-party sites.
If Facebook fails to comply with the court's judgment, it will be fined €250,000 (US$311,232) per day, with a cap of €100 million.
The case came after the Privacy Commission watchdog filed a case against Facebook in June 2015. At the time, the social network said it was confident there was no merit in the case, calling the watchdog's decision to take it to court "theatrical."
Facebook previously said it was only subject to laws in Ireland, the site of its European headquarters. It also described cookies as being industry standard, stressing that internet users had the option to opt out.
The Friday ruling comes after Spain's data protection watchdog fined Facebook €1.2mn in September, also saying the social network breached laws designed to protect people's information and confidentiality. In December 2016, the European Union fined Facebook €110 million after finding it guilty of providing misleading information before winning approval to buy the messaging app WhatsApp in 2014.
Did The Donald and Rocket Man secretly meet at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang?
Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.
- Helen Keller
Recent Comments
Where did Libya's money go? Millions of 'frozen funds' went to unknown beneficiaries in Belgium Easy one. USA dropped bombs (from high altitude),...
Rex Tillerson tried to reassure Ankara over US's involvement with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), much of which is comprised of Kurdish YPG,...
Nikolas Cruz had posted on the social media that he wanted to be a "professional school shooter". The FBI knew about it and he became the perfect...
These five countries must get rid of those nukes asap. Have a referendum and do not let those missiles back in when updated. Normal people will...
Another reason why Soros may be after this guy. [Link]
Zuck: Yeah so if you ever need info about anyone at Harvard
Zuck: Just ask
Zuck: I have over 4,000 emails, pictures, addresses, SNS
[Redacted Friend's Name]: What? How'd you manage that one?
Zuck: People just submitted it.
Zuck: I don't know why.
Zuck: They "trust me"
Zuck: Dumb fucks