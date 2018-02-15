© FNA



to cut the land route between Damascus-Baghdad to Beirut

The Arabic-language al-Mayadeen news channel quoted an informed Iraqi source as saying that the Americans want to remain in the Euphrates heights to establish a military link to the al-Tanf region.In relevant remarks on Wednesday, Syria's Permanent Representative to the UN Bashar al-Jaafari voiced concern about the US military deployment in his country.He stressed that the Syrian people are the only ones to determine the future of their country, reaffirming Syria's commitment to the final statement of the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi.He regretted that the UN special envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura, in his briefing, has overlooked the presence of US and Turkish forces on the Syrian territory,Al-Jaafari said that 29 resolutions on Syria have been adopted by the UN Security Council and all of them stress all parties' commitment to the Syrian State's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity in accordance with the UN Charter and its principles, adding thatHe noted that Syria is not the first victim of some UNSC member states' violation of the UN Charter and the international law,Al-Jaafari questioned the measures taken by the UN Security Council when some of the UN member states undermined its Charter and deprived the Palestinian people of their right in establishing a Palestinian state with al-Quds as its capital, not to mention the invasion of Iraq, the destruction of Libya, the unlimited support to international terrorism and flagrant intervention in the internal affairs of other member states and the looting of national assets as is the case in several African states.In addition to their violations of the UN Charter provisions to implement their agendas at the expense of the Syrian people and their future, the US, France and Britain have made every effort to undermine Syria and its people and exploit media to reach this end, distort the reality of what is happening and misleading the public opinion regarding the humanitarian suffering of civilians due to the practices of armed terrorist groups which used them as human shields and controlled schools and hospitals and turned them into military points, jails for abductees and bases for firing mortar shells on safe areas, noting that in the last 20 days Damascus has been targeted with 1000 shells, al-Jaafari stressed.