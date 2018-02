The Spy Who Billed Me

Who is the enemy?

Who is friendly (or are there really any friends out there)?

Who is a danger and how?

Why are they a danger?

What is their motivation?

What steps will the US need to take to stop them, turn them in a different direction, or make peace with them?

Privatized Intelligence

Contract Renewals

Shadow Intelligence

Same Narrative

Privatized and politicized intelligence is undermining the mission of providing unbiased information to both high-level decision makers and the American public, explains George Eliason in this first of a three-part series.Back in 1991, during the dissolution of the Soviet Union, the general consensus of the intelligence community was that America needed a strong Russia. Russians bore the weight of dismantling the Soviet Union and an internally strong and stable Russia was considered the biggest stable democratic government in the hemisphere.Without a strong and stable Russia, the massive Russian Federation would descend into small nationalist countries. Warring nations and instability would be the norm and not the exception.A weak America that is susceptible to overthrow would be the largest threat that nobody wants to talk about.Members of an intelligence community who try to circumvent the democratic process should be prosecuted no matter who they are or who they are trying to undermine.This three-part article series is a top-down look at the deep state. Its purpose isn't to identify every company and every player.The second part will show how the top level relates to the next level down with contractors and companies that deal with public issues, public policy, and commit illegal actions. You'll see what it looks like when people that have taken the mantle of national security use the tools for their own profit, politics, and prejudices.Rather than an intellectual exercise, this will show concrete examples of people guiding and pushing fake agendas today.The third part will explicitly show how this threat translates into the real world to unsuspecting people because they didn't agree with someone they don't even know exists.The sad fact is your innocence means as much to them as the pleas for mercy from the last "bad guy" they shot in a video game.The intelligence community lost the ability to police itself during the Iraq War under George W. Bush's tenure as president.Her first Mother Jones article "The Spy Who Billed Me" began a short-lived, unfinished debate on the dangers of using contractors for intelligence work.Because of how undeveloped the U.S. national security apparatus was going into the digital age, after 9/11 thein droves to make up the gap in actionable intelligence.says John Pike of GlobalSecurity.org,"Most people, when they see that room, think they're looking at a bunch of NASA people," Pike notes. "But it's 90 percent contractors."By 2007, Hillhouse demonstrated that corporations, companies, and industry personalities were now starting to illegally oversee their own intelligence services and other companies instead of the agencies that are tasked with governing and controlling them.As the Washington Post's Walter Pincus reported last year, more thanCounterintelligence Field Activity,Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) lawyers revealed at a conference in May that contractors make up 51 percent of the staff in DIA offices.Between 50 and 60 percent of the workforce of the CIA's most important directorate, the National Clandestine Service (NCS), responsible for the gathering of human intelligence,While the numbers themselves are shocking, remember, these are 2007 numbers. At the same time, agencies according to the law are supposed to physically keep oversight over the companies and contractors.This briefing is singly the most important document produced because of its potential impact on the world.Hillhouse describes that being in the intelligence community during the Cold War was like being in an extended family. Everyone was doing the work because of a commitment to public service. People counted on each other and looked after each other.By 2007 this was no longer the case.It's not a stretch to say that for some of the most secret and sensitive work in intelligence was staffed by what amounts to day hires.She describes the change in the intelligence community as cataclysmic because it went from that strong tight-knit family setting to resembling groups of problem kids in foster homes because everybody was temporary and there was no commitment, job security, or real oversight. In an earlier article detailing the rise and dangers of private contractors accessing Vault 7 tools , it becomes clear that to be a star in the new intelligence community,And it helps if you hate the right people.In that article, I asked Professor Michael Jasinsky Assistant Professor Department of Political Science University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh about this. Jasinski had oversight over researchers that were later hired by U.S. intelligence agencies and provided evaluations of them prior to their employment.His comments show why a radical cleanup in both intelligence and counter-terrorism is necessary.Despite Hollywood depictions, which are influenced by CIA "outreach," the reality is little like what you might see in Mission Impossible or the Bond films, Jasinsky explained."If you ever had personal contact with the 'three-letter agencies' for any period of time, you'd think different," he said. "My most recent experience with the intelligence community was at MIIS, post-9/11 when the agencies were coming there to hire, and they were hiring big. They hired many of my research assistants ... and in the process, they'd ask me, their immediate supervisor, for my opinion. So I'd tell them point-blank: can't read, can't write, can't analyze. I don't care what their CV says, the only language they can function in at any level is English."Yet, they would get hired anyway, Jasinsky told me. "Scary political views they wore on their sleeve? No matter, they'd get hired anyway. All of my good assistants went to work for the UN, IAEA, major NGOs." he said.Jasinsky told me that when he sees the "Russian interference" stories and hears about the intelligence community's inability to safeguard, or use responsibly, its own cyber-warfare arsenal, he isn't surprised. "There are no shortcuts in this kind of work," he said.Because their jobs depend on contracts being won or lost, there was no longer a commitment to public service. People take real intelligence from one company to another, to another, and so on."More than 70 percent of the Pentagon's Counterintelligence Field Activity (CIFA) unit is staffed by contractors, known as 'green badgers,' who also represent the majority of personnel in the DIA, the CIA's National Clandestine Service, and the National Counterterrorism Center," according to an article bySimon Chesterman in The European Journal of International Law. At the CIA's station in Islamabad contractors reportedly outnumber government employees three to one, Chesterman points out.Confronted by arbitrary staffing ceilings and uncertain funding, components are left with no choice but to use contractors for work that may be borderline 'inherently governmental' - only to find that to do that work, those same contractors recruit our own employees, already cleared and trained at government expense, and then ' lease ' them back at considerably greater expense.Indeed, if you look at the LinkedIn profiles for either intelligence community corporation principals or any of the department heads and other leadership positions in government agencies, the revolving door pattern is there.Chesterman's paper identifies work given to corporations or individuals that should remain a strictly governmental function is now in the hands of companies that do it for hire.Also, because they are committed to their companies and not public service, the lines have been blurred to the point that some of these contractors no longer distinguish between the work they do for U.S. intelligence and security and what they can do legally in the civilian world. There is no difference and they have no problem plying the same tools and techniques on an unsuspecting public. In a 2007 Washington Post editorial titled "The Value of 'Private Spies," which was meant to answer Hillhouse's accusations of corruption and mismanagement, the DNI tried to deflect it by giving a much lower percentage of contractors than it was using."Our workforce has recovered to the point that we can begin to shed some contract personnel or shift them away from core mission areas, and the CIA is leading the way in this," the ODNI stated.So that was 11 years ago. Did the ODNI make good on taking control back from private companies that profit on national security problems? Nope. How are things shaping up in the intelligence community today? In a 2015 article at The Nation titled "How Private Contractors Have Created a Shadow NSA," Tim Shorrock describes what he calls "the cyberintelligence ruling class."Shorrock wrote.Many of the principal figures come from America's wealthiest families. Although the wealthiest have always had a lead in filling policy and cabinet positions, this time the public service aspect is missing.Shorrock goes on to detail how the same 1% Americans claim to be fighting is the cyberintelligence elite that controls the media. Mathew Olsen is an example as the former National Counterterrorism Center director and current IronNet Corp. president. He joined ABC as a commentator. He goes further and shows how this is the rule and not the exception.The other point Shorrock noted was that their storylines are almost always their companies' position. They are why the networks don't deviate often from the official version of things because they provide the official version to the U.S. government.If it looks like U.S. intelligence and the media networks are all working from the exact same narrative , it's because they are.This happens when there are opposing views to a given situation which neutralize the point you want to push.Information fratricide is defined as actions, perceptions, and information from friendly forces that create improper impressions can adversely affect intelligence operations. This means everyone in media has to follow the same narrative In fact, this is a well-worn process, going back decades. As the late Robert Parry has explained , the media agenda is enforced through a tactic called "controversializing," which is a process of being marginalized, attacked and "subjected to systematic smears and professional deconstruction."When people can't get the facts to judge governmental actions, the government can do no wrong because there are no freedoms, rights, or protections left for the people. People engaged in real criminal activity can do no wrong and there is no accountability possible.When I started researching this three years ago, I was focused on the bottom of this intelligence-media pyramid. In the two follow-up articles, the way the very top of the pyramid interacts with the boots on the ground practitioners in the new American reality will be examined.is an American journalist who lives and works in the Donbass region of Ukraine.