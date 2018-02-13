© Andrew Illingworth | AMN

© Andrew Illingworth | AMN

© Andrew Illingworth | AMN

© Andrew Illingworth | AMN

© Andrew Illingworth | AMN

Following its defeat of Islamic State forces in northeast Hama province several days ago, the Syrian Army has discovered and laid claimed to a huge stockpile of heavy weapons that until very recently belonged to the terrorist group.On Sunday, Syrian troopsin northeast Hama discovered a large arsenal of heavy equipment and guided weapons.Whilst not the first cache to be found in the region, it was certainly the most formidable.The stockpile contained two ISIS-modified T-72 main battle tanks, a BMP infantry fighting vehicle without a turret (making it more of an armored personnel carrier), a number of anti-tank guided missiles systems (some of them of the US-built TOW design), some heavy mortars of both 120-mm and 160-mm design and a Grad rocket artillery piece.Pictures (available below) were taken by Syrian troops and released publicly as proof of the newly acquired loot loot.