For the first time, the South Korean government's role in developing a prostitution system around US bases in the country has been acknowledged by a court. The South Korean government encouraged prostitution in towns near US military bases and justified this policy as strengthening their military alliance and securing a stable dollar influx."The state viewed the right for sexual self-determination and, moreover, the very personality of the plaintiffs, expressed in their sex, as a tool to achieve state targets and thus violated its commitment to respect human rights," the Seoul High Court ruling from February 8 reads. The court ruled that the government must pay compensation to 117 "comfort women" who filed a lawsuit against the Republic of Korea.According to the court ruling, 74 victims will receive a compensation of 7 million won each (approximately $6,450) and the remaining 43 will receive a compensation of 3 million won (roughly $2,760).In addition,This is the first case in which the South Korean government has officially been ruled responsible for prostitution in settlements located near US military bases, which all started in the 1950s.In a January 2017 ruling by the Seoul Central District Court, 5 million won was ordered paid to only 57 out of 120 plaintiffs, acknowledging the state's guilt only in the act of forcefully putting "comfort women" in isolation facilities before a corresponding act on prevention of infection diseases was enacted on August 19, 1977.However, this time, a higher court acknowledged both psychological and physical damage to the victims regardless of any legislation timeframe."The Republic of Korea, as defendant, of course, may appeal, but we, together with the plaintiffs, ask them not to do that," Ha Joo-hee, a lawyer from the Hyangbeop law firm commented to Sputnik.This company, which is a member of the Lawyers for a Democratic Society (Minbyun), has achieved historical rulings on other major cases connected to US forces in South Korea, such as environment pollution on US Army bases, murders conducted by US military personnel and others.