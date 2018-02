© wikileaks

The case was brought by Chagos Refugees Group, representing Chagos Islanders who were expelled from their home in the Indian Ocean by the UK in the 1960s and '70s. The islands were vacated to make way for a US Air Force base on Diego Garcia.



The displaced islanders have been fighting to return to their homelands for decades. The UK government wants to make the islands a marine park. This would ban fishing, which would affect the Chagossians' ability to sustain a living should they be allowed to return home.

In a groundbreaking ruling, the UK Supreme Court has said diplomatic cables leaked to WikiLeaks by whistleblower Chelsea Manning are admissible. "The Supreme Court unanimously holds that the [WikiLeaks] cable should have been admitted into evidence," the bench ruled on Thursday, with five of the seven judges going against the lower court's decision.The appeal centered on a US government cable published by WikiLeaks as part of the tranche of documents given to the organization by whistleblower Chelsea Manning. The Chagos islanders said the document showed the UK's improper motive, but it had been excluded from proceedings earlier in the case.adding that "a majority of the Court dismisses the appeal on limb (i), that the exclusion of the cable by the Administrative Court could have had no material effect on the outcome regarding improper motive."The 2009 cable sent from the US embassy in London to Washington conveys the UK's interest in establishing a marine reserve in the area, which, the cable reads, "would in no way impinge on USG [US government] use of theincluding Diego Garcia, for military purposes."According to the cable, the senior Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) official agreed the US and UK should negotiate "to assure that U.S. interests were safeguarded and the strategic value of BIOT was upheld."the cable reads.It also refers to the government's thinking on the reserve that "there would be no human footprints" or "Man Fridays" on the islands, and that the park would "in effect, put paid to resettlement claims of the archipelago's former residents."While the Administrative Court agreed the cable should not be used, the Court of Appeal saidThursday's Supreme Court ruling also echoed the court's earlier findings that the cable's exclusion "had no material effect on the proceedings" and would not have made a difference to the decision.