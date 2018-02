© Peter Nicholls / Reuters



Russia has reminded the US that its presence in Syria is illegal after the coalition struck pro-government militias. Washington however reserved the right for "defensive" attacks to achieve peace "from a position of strength."The US presence in Syria is "actually illegal," the Russian Ambassador to the UN reminded his Western counterparts on Thursday at a closed-door meeting of the UN Security Council.On Wednesday, thesaid it carried out several "defensive" airstrikes on Syrian forces in Deir Ez-Zor province in retaliation for what theyon the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and foreign military "advisers."(IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) terrorists near the former oil processing plant of al-Isba, when it suddenly came under massive air strikes. At least 25 militiamen were injured in the attack, the Russian MoD noted, clarifying that pro-government troops targeted by the coalition did not coordinate their operation with the Russian command.The Pentagon said Syrian forces moved "in a battalion-sized unit formation, supported by artillery, tanks, multiple-launch rocket systems and mortars." The battle which lasted over three hours, the US claims , began after 30 artillery tank rounds landed within 500 meters of the SDF unit's location.Air Forces Central Command spokesman Lt. Col. Damien Pickart told Military.com."Following a call for support from Air Force Joint Terminal Attack Controllers, a variety of joint aircraft and ground-based artillery responded in defense of our SDF partners, including F-15E Strike Eagles," he said in a statement Thursday.The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova affirmed that the US military presence in Syria poses a dangerous threat to the political process and territorial integrity of the country, while Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called the strike another violation of Syria's sovereignty by the US.The US, however, remained unmoved, promising to continue to support the US-allied forces in Syria at any cost. "We continue to support SDF with respect to defeating ISIS... ISIS is still there, and our mission is still to defeat ISIS," Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White said Thursday.Nebenzya told the UNSC. He warned the US-led coalition members that it is "criminal" to engage the only forces "who actually fight" international terrorism in Syria.