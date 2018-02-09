He is not the man who de-democratized Russia (Elstin and the White House did) He is not the leader who created corruption and kleptocracy in Russia (Elstin and the White House did) He is not a criminal leader who ordered the murder of opponents or journalists (no evidence) He did not order the hacking of the DNC servers (no evidence) He was not anti-US or anti-West from the get-go (Putin changed over time) He is not a neo-Soviet leader (he is very critical of Lenin and Stalin) He is not an aggressive foreign policy leader (he has been a reactive leader) He is not somehow defined by his years at the KGB.

As a young and inexperienced leader placed at the helm of a collapsing state: He rebuilt, stabilized and modernized Russia in a way to prevent future collapses He had to restore the "vertical" of power: "managed democracy" (i.e. restored order) He needed a consensual history patching up Czarist, Soviet and post-Soviet eras without imposing one, single, version of history He needed Western support to modernize the Russian economy He wanted Russia to be a great power, but not a super-power He never favored iron-curtain isolationism; he is an internationalist (more European than 90% of Russians, at least in the beginning).

In fact, anybody living in Russia in the 1990s would have eventually come to the realization that the West wanted all Russians to be slaves, or, more accurately, and in the words of Senator McCain - "

gas station

" attendants