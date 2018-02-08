© Getty Images



Stress transmitted from others can actually change the brain, scientists at the University of Calgary have found.In a new paper published in Nature Neuroscience, the authors report the results of research on mice that were exposed to brief electroshocks on their feet and then reunited with a sibling.Jaideep Bains, professor of Physiology & Pharmacology at the University of Calgary and one of the study authors, said previous research has shown that stress changes the brain and that it can be, in a sense, contagious."We thought, if stress causes long-lasting changes in the brain of the person who was stressed, or the mouse, and stress can be transmitted, does the transmitted stress cause the same changes in the brain?" Bains said in an interview Wednesday.The findings point to a useful mechanism that helps groups survive. "If individuals live in a group - you can talk about mice or humans - it is a benefit that if one is exposed to a threat, that information can be relayed to the others," Bains said. "That information isn't just a one-shot thing. They actually remember this, to say, 'OK, I'm not going to go down that street because something bad happened.'"The message from the study is not to avoid distraught people, Bains said. In fact, female mice showed reduced stress loads when they interacted with a partner. (The same was not true of male mice.)But the authors say their research sheds light on why serious trauma can cause stress in those around you.In the mice, partners detected the stress of their partners by sniffing alarm pheromones released from the stressed animal's anal gland. Humans have the advantage of language, but Bains said recent research suggests we also pick up on non-verbal cues.He said he hopes his group's findings will lead to further research to explore why people who suffer from social anxiety disorders and from some neurodevelopmental disorders have problems picking up social cues.