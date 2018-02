© Win McNamee/NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty

The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll for Wednesday shows that 48% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Trump's job performance. Fifty-one percent (51%) disapprove.



The latest figures include 34% who Strongly Approve of the way the president is performing and 42% who Strongly Disapprove. This gives him a Presidential Approval Index rating of -8.

Since his electoral landslide in November 2016 Donald Trump has had to deal with spying by the Obama administration, a corrupt deep state special counsel on Russian collusion, a lackluster economy, a foreign policy disaster,Despite all of this bad news President Trump holds a 48% approval rating today in the Rasmussen daily tracking President Trump has a stronger approval rating today than media darling Barack Obama did back in 2010 on this same day.Trump had a tremendous first year despite an unbelievable barrage of attacks against him.Results matter.