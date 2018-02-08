Trump Obama
© Win McNamee/NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty
Since his electoral landslide in November 2016 Donald Trump has had to deal with spying by the Obama administration, a corrupt deep state special counsel on Russian collusion, a lackluster economy, a foreign policy disaster, and a radical far left mainstream media that reported negative hit pieces on the new president 90% of the time.

Despite all of this bad news President Trump holds a 48% approval rating today in the Rasmussen daily tracking.
The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll for Wednesday shows that 48% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Trump's job performance. Fifty-one percent (51%) disapprove.

The latest figures include 34% who Strongly Approve of the way the president is performing and 42% who Strongly Disapprove. This gives him a Presidential Approval Index rating of -8.
President Trump has a stronger approval rating today than media darling Barack Obama did back in 2010 on this same day.

Back on February 7, 2010 Barack Obama had an approval rating of 44% while 56% of likely voters disapproved of the far left president.

Trump had a tremendous first year despite an unbelievable barrage of attacks against him.

Results matter.