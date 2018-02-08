Beeley: But I think what is interesting, why is this organization being protected to such an extent? I think it's because the imperialist apparatus is defending the concept. We've already seen [White Helmets founder] James Le Mesurier recruiting in Brazil. We know that the White Helmets have appeared in Malaysia and in Venezuela, and in the Philippines. So you know, because this went through my head so many times, these are only 3,000 criminals and thugs that have emerged from the terrorist ranks or the "Free Syrian Army" [air quotes] moderate extremist ranks to become the White Helmets in order to continue to get paid doing the same job but under a different auspice.

Why are they being so heavily protected? But I think it's more to do with the concept. It's more to do with the importance of this concept going forward. As James Le Mesurier said very recently, who would you trust more than the fire brigade or a first response NGO? There you have it. That's the key to why this group is so important.

James Corbett: It is the perfect cover. And it certainly is a template that I'm sure will be used over and over in these types of situations if they can get away with it. So, extremely important.

The White Helmets franchise is a terrifying extension of soft power infiltration deep inside target nations, exploiting trust, vulnerability and poverty with the "First Responder" construct that "everyone trusts" as James Le Mesurier so clearly stated in a recent interview in Brazil. This pseudo Humanitarian, NATO state-sanctioned fist will be used to crush many more nations in the future if it is not stopped in Syria. Just as Syria has contained the terrorist fire within its borders, so has it exposed the White Helmets as the terrorist alter ego, but for how long will both be contained? Terrorism is fanning out into Europe via the EU funded Turkish exit routes, the White Helmets are also establishing themselves further afield, in Venezuela, Malaysia, the Philippines to name a few. Terrorism and the White Helmets march in lock-step and can only be stopped by confronting the cancerous cultures in which they are cultivated - US Necolonialism, British Imperialism, EU Globalism, Gulf State Extremism & Israeli Parasitism.

"'Russia wants to hack the Oscars': smear campaign targets Syrian nominee".

He knows how to construct a psyop.