Well neither is falsely accusing Russia of getting its Manchurian candidate into the White House. Because while KGB doesn't actually have tons of blackmail material on him Russia pretended it did. Take it over Wall Street Journal:
There is a third possibility, namely that the dossier was part of a Russian espionage disinformation plot targeting both parties and America's political process. This is what seems most likely to me, having spent much of my 30-year government career, including with the CIA, observing Soviet and then Russian intelligence operations. If there is one thing I have learned, it's that Vladimir Putin continues in the Soviet tradition of using disinformation and espionage as foreign-policy tools.Oh those Russkies! While they actually did not do the things the Hillary dossier says, they wanted Americans to believe they did, so of course insane Russiagaters can not be blamed for advancing the lie Russia was actually secretly controlling their President.
...
The pattern of such Russian operations is to sprinkle false information, designed to degrade the enemy's social and political infrastructure, among true statements that enhance the veracity of the overall report.
So we've gone from Russia being responsible for Russiagate to Russia being responsible for Americans falsely believing Russia was responsible for Russiagate.
Also it's now Russia's fault Democrats needlessly polarized American society by advancing feeble-minded smears from the Clinton dossier.
Oh well, whatever keeps you from having to take responsibility I guess.
Nice round-about way of admitting the Steele Dossier was idiotic and that advancing it hurt Democrats, however.
Comment: Just when you think it's almost over, the media still manages to find some way to twist things to keep the narrative alive. All the while, sounding more and more ridiculous along the way. See also: Lookout! Russiagate scandal approaches its implosion point