Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah told reporters on Air Force One Monday thataccording to White House pool reports.Shah also said that the White House will approach further memos, including the one created by Democrats, in the same way they handled the memo authored by Devin Nunes, "which is to allow for a legal review, national security review led by the White House Counsel's Office, and then within five days the president will make a decision about declassifying it," said Shah.Worth noting: Trump reportedly stated that he was in favor of releasing the Nunes memo before actually seeing it.More from the gaggle: