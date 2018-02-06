With apologies to Marie Antoinette, Comey can't have his conspiracy and eat it, too.
Just on Friday, Comey went to social media regarding the FISA memo that President Trump recently de-classified. In a word, his tweet is schizophrenic.
The ex-Director of the FBI managed to simultaneously blow off the release, and then magically switch to Private Hudson mode from "Aliens."
The only thing missing from Comey's dismissive is his inner-13-year-old sneering "big whoop, man" countered by Bill Paxton's iconic "Game over, man. GAME OVER!"
As the Gateway Pundit noted:
"James Comey is unhinged. The fired FBI Director unleashed an angry tweet shortly after the FISA memo was released to the public exposing the FBI's corruption. Comey also tried to downplay the FISA memo saying, 'That's it?'"With half of his take already out there, Comey then shifted a full 180:
"Dishonest and misleading memo wrecked the House intel committee, destroyed trust with Intelligence Community, damaged relationship with FISA court, and inexcusably exposed classified investigation of an American citizen. For what? DOJ & FBI must keep doing their jobs."WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange pointed out the inherent contradiction (a weird kind of schizophrenia for a guy who used to run the nation's premier law enforcement agency).
Assange tweeted, "James Comey, master of logic: FISA memo is nothing - and also the destroyer of worlds.'"
Double hat tip to Assange for invoking both Robert J. Oppenheimer as well as the Bhagavad Gita in one Twitter snark. Awesome.
But with that aside, the self-evident split personalities of the anti-Trump thugs can perhaps best be described by the Gateway Pundit's Cristina Laila:
"Comey's schizophrenic tweet tells us everything we need to know. The Dems and Deep State wish the FISA memo was a nothingburger."Finishing with a flourish, Laila concluded,
"In their efforts to attack the damning memo, they downplay the content while simultaneously attacking the messenger for 'exposing a classified investigation'."It's not the first time Assange and Comey have gone at it on Twitter. Assange's funky remix of one of Comey's most famous moments has a good beat and you can dance to it. I'd give it an 87. Check out the video here.
That tweet was from last May. On Friday, Assange called in a figurative napalm run on not just Comey, but the entire fetid swamp that is the Deep State
And that about says it all.
Comment: Comey's twists and turns seem to be an attempt to downplay his part in lying to the FISA court in order to surveil Trump, both during the campaign and after he took office.