Humanity has, for millennia, been led down the road of an entirely false agenda. So much so, that every aspect of society is almost the precise reverse of what it should be.Just a glimmer of awareness reveals that the true potential of the majority of mankind remains locked away, unable to exert any influence on the course of events on our planet.Given the scale of this imprisonment, it becomes apparent that the world has been moving on a trajectory invented and directed by a false intelligence, whose interests are diametrically opposed to the intelligence of natural planetary consciousness.I use the word 'intelligence' because it's hard to find the right word to describe that which is very clever, but lacks the ability to feel love or compassion; and is often ruthless without ever showing emotion. Intelligence should have a more human ring to it, but the word has been hijacked by the spying networks: the CIA, FBI, MI5 for example, all call themselves 'intelligence agencies'. Not exactly warm blooded institutions!Within the hierarchies of banks, corporations, the military, governments, the media and various global trading organizations, one will find a plethora of quasi-humans in line to get their hands onto the levers of the central control system.We should consider the following question: at exactly what point within this typical corporate pyramid, does the ordinary mortal metamorphose into the ranks of the subhuman control master? Which floor serves as the subtle switch-point where the 9 to 5 worker 'just doing a job' shifts into a dedicated trainee in the art of 'power over the people' management?I am not proposing to answer this, as it is a largely hypothetical question; but I suggest that the process whereby the false agenda for humanity is able to be maintained, year in year out, relies heavily on the unquestioning cooperation of those who, at some point, change their identity - or have their identity changed - from just ordinary workers to corporate clones. In other words those who see the world entirely through the lens of the corporation they work for.The renowned social psychiatrist/psychologist Dr Erich Fromm, in his last major thesis 'The Anatomy of Human Destructiveness' traces the decline of the sentient human at the hands of a 'corporate intelligence' which is specifically designed to dehumanize those climbing up its ranks. So that by the time they reach the top, such people have become robotic, in virtually every action they undertake.Here lies the mechanism wherebythe less than human becomes inhuman; and the inhuman becomes a biological robotic clone and proponent of Transhumanist Artificial Intelligence - which takes the false agenda for humanity ever nearer to its ultimate goal.Perhaps not ultimate, but far enough to ensure that humanity as we know it, is superseded by another form of 'intelligence' that has nothing to do with nature or the exigence expressed in natural human emotions of love, joy, pain and sorrow.Cyborgian artificial intelligence is just that: artificial. Art put in reverse so as to eliminate the godly, the beautiful, the spontaneous - all that which gives expression to what it really means to be human.But consider theThe mentality is that of a corporate trained control freak - and the greater the power on hand, the greater the ego fueled top-down control manipulation becomes.The structural design of the neoliberal/neoconservative capitalist Leviathan is not an accident. It is a deliberate formula for the entrapment of mankind. One which puts into reverse - and thereby completely distorts - the true hierarchical themes of nature and the cosmos. In just the same way as Hitler inverted and reversed the design of the original swastika, an ancient peace symbol from Southern India, into a twisted symbol of war.The symbols that adorn all top-end corporate chains and industries, follow this same pattern. They are nearly all based upon ancient archetypal forms. Forms that symbolized man's desire to give expression to the powers of nature, as well as the cosmic influences that were mythologized into gods and pantheistic forces of power and influence. Symbols that expressed higher aspirations of bygone civilisations.The big-chiefs of corporate globalization adorn their high-rise totems and plush office suites with the very same symbols, but what do they stand for now?Quite simply, a crassly materialistic paradigm which has usurped the nature gods of old; declaring itself the new 'supreme force' to which mankind must go on its knees in unquestioning obeisance.And, as we know,Indeed, there appears to be no end to the butchery and bullying in the cause of keeping the Leviathan rolling forward. The US military - backed by its European 'allies' - ranges the planet in support of the ceaseless profligate mining of valuable minerals, to make the fuels that fill the tanks of Big Pharma, Big Agro, Big Army and Big Business. While the public, rather than rising up against mammon, appear to be paralyzed by the spectacle, unable to imagine anything less destructively domineering that might take its place.I used the words "appear to be" because there is, of course, another emergent energy that tells another story. That breaks through the deception that man is nothing more than a psychopathetic instrument in the hands of all dominant, aggressive and less than human oppressors.It is not just 'any' other energy. It is the long buried - and steadily more volcanic - energy of liberated spirit. A revivified spirit which is finding its way back into the arteries of an ever growing number of ex hostages of the status quo, as well as new arrivals on this planet.Everyday this spirit is gaining further momentum and a stronger equilibrium. Cracks in the false agenda are widening; the confidence of its perpetrators is wavering; the old power base is leaking.Chinks of light glitter amongst the darkness; the sense of an upwardly rising change is in the air, counteracting the stench of stagnation and decline.What is this?We 'the people' have arrived at a critical point in this apocalyptic epoch, finding out that we are possessed of power we never knew we had; starting to believe in a Self we never knew we cradled; hearing a voice we never could hear before. Finding in each other, sources of mutual support, not just a shackled fellow prisoner.As this process grows, so the false agenda is further revealed for what it is, and its chief perpetrators are exposed ever more clearly for what they are. The seemingly inexorable drive towards a cybernetic future, or one populated and run by gender-bent, micro-chipped mock-humans, is being infiltrated by warm blooded, nature loving true humans. Trees are being planted where concrete was once the only landscape.We are learning that where our thoughts go - energy follows. And that if these thoughts are full of creativity and life, so will our lives also be. We are learning that we can take charge of our destinies after all. That, at any moment, we could dispense with the false reality of the top down centralized command system, and be free to start our own version of reality. One informed by our love of Truth - a determination to act on this truth - and a growing aspiration to Be rather than to have.