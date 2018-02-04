Puppet Masters
How to drain the swamp when lobbyists keep filling it up?
Fri, 26 Jan 2018 00:01 UTC
For the first time since 2007, the number of registered lobbyists along with federal lobbying expenditures went up, reversing annual declines in both registrations and spending that began a decade ago.
In all, $3.34 billion was spent on federal lobbying last year, up 6 percent from $3.15 billion a year ago. The increase comes after lobbying expenditures had declined five of the past six years - spending rose less than 1 percent the other year.
The 6-percent increase is the largest one-year bump since 2008, former President George W. Bush's final year in office. A crackdown on lobbying by the Obama administration curtailed years of free spending, which rose from $1.6 billion in 2000 to a record $3.5 billion in 2010.
Last year, 11,444 registered lobbyists appeared in quarterly reports filed with Congress. Those reports include basic information on spending, issues and entities lobbied, usually with vague language and broad strokes.
A fourth-quarter report by Kevin Kayes of QGA Public Affairs, for instance, said the firm was paid $37,500 by U.S. Steel to lobby on "trade law enforcement." The audience was "U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives."
Based on the report - typical for most filings - the members of Congress who were lobbied by the firm is obscured from public scrutiny.
Did one of the partners grab a bullhorn and yell from the Senate gallery? Or was there a luncheon with, say, Florida House Republican Ron DeSantis, a lawmaker who listed U.S. Steel stock as an asset on his 2016 financial disclosure?
The final tally of registered lobbyists from 2017 will likely rise.
Fourth quarter lobbying reports were due to Congress by Jan. 22, but about 8 percent of lobbyists who had filed during the previous three quarters of 2017 did so after the filing deadline passed - without explanation or consequence.
In the first three quarters of 2017, a combined 6,590 reports - or nearly 1 in 10 - were filed after the quarterly deadline, often weeks after news stories discussed the ongoing decline in quarterly lobbying in Trump's Washington (our stories included).
Not all the late filings were standard quarterly reports, however. Some were amendments or terminations; others were submitted to show no activity at all. (Keep track of updated lobbying spending with CRP's lobbying comparison tool).
Two perennial giants of federal lobbying spending - the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and National Association of Realtors - again topped the list of big spenders, despite declines from last year.
The Business Roundtable, an association of CEOs, spent nearly twice as much on lobbying in 2017 than 2016 - not surprising since cutting the corporate tax rate was central to the GOP tax rewrite. The CEO group spent a record $27 million last year compared to $16 million the previous year.
As The Washington Post reported earlier this week, Google spent more on federal lobbying last year ($18 million) than any other U.S. company. That was a first for a tech company.
As expected, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act signed into law last month received the lion's share of lobbying interest. Nearly 1,400 organizations lobbied for or against the bill - or more than double what groups had allocated over the fate of the Affordable Care Act.
