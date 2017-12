It is no coincidence. Every time the legislature begins considering ways to rein in the industry's greed and abuses, PhRMA gears up to fight to protect its members' bottom line. "PhRMA has always responded by increasing its resources," says the organization's former CEO, William Tauzin. Sheila Krumholz, executive director of the Center for Responsive Politics , agrees, predicting thatLast year, in the wake of well-deserved bad publicity over egregious price gouging, PhRMA did especially well; income for 2016 was $271 million - $51 million more than it received the previous year. $7 million of that went into a major public relations campaign called " Go Boldly " - which was an attempt to repair the industry's justifiably blackened reputation. (Ironically, but not surprisingly, the Alzheimer's patient who starred in the multi-million dollar campaign has been facing homelessness and destitution - and has been conveniently forgotten by the industry he served so well.)Many large "donations" went to patients' organizations such as the American Lung Association ($110,000), the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation ($136,000), the Lupus Foundation of America ($253,000) and the American Autoimmune Related Disease Association ($260,000). Political Action Committees were not forgotten: the right-wing American Action Network received a check for over $6 million, while the Republican Governors Association got over $300,000. Of course, like any good gambler, PhRMA likes to hedge its bets: the Democratic Governor's Association was given $350,000.Last year, Hillary Clinton, proposing strict price controls on drug pricing , rightfully accused the pharmaceutical industry of "making a fortune off of people's misfortune." Her opponent, the pathological liar and current "Commander-in-Thief" who was installed by the antiquated Electoral College, put forward the idea that he could save the country $300 million a year by requiring drug companies to submit bits (of course, we know what Trump's statements are worth).