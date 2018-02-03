Society's Child
'Appalling behavior': FBI opens probe into alleged abuse of homeless man by 4 Hawaii police officers
Sputnik
Sat, 03 Feb 2018 17:33 UTC
The four officers, who have between three and 16 years of service, have reportedly been stripped of their badges and guns, and are facing federal investigation.
"If true, these allegations violate the core values of the HPD," said Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard. "Our officers are sworn to uphold the rights of all persons. Personally, I am appalled at the behavior."
Ballard added that she contacted the FBI once the department learned about the incident, as the case involves abuse of power by multiple policemen.
Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell made a statement on February 2, announcing Ballard's decision to suspend the officers' service and contact the Bureau.
"Although these officers are presumed innocent, we need an independent agency to investigate exactly what occurred and whether these officers engaged in civil rights abuses. Chief Ballard has promised to transform the Honolulu Police Department from a warrior mentality to a guardian mentality, and this is an approach to community policing that I wholeheartedly support."
"Police Chief Susan Ballard has done the absolutely right thing by referring the alleged misconduct by four Honolulu police officers to the Federal Bureau of Investigation for further review. Although these officers are presumed innocent, we need an independent agency to investigate exactly what occurred and whether these officers engaged in civil rights abuses," Caldwell added.
Honolulu Police Commissioner Loretta Sheehan said that the police commission will look further into the incident to decide next week if their own investigation is necessary.
A Super Blue Blood Moon rises over Çamlica Mosque, Istanbul, Turkey, 31 January 2018
Quote of the Day
Show me the elephant the blind man has seen, and only then will I believe that you have really seen a fly.
- Mullah Nassr Eddin
Recent Comments
Does this mean the UK will approve of other countries seizing the offshore assets of UK tax cheats and other UK criminals?
Been there, done that, bought the T-shirt - ( with her picture on it) * a not missed part of the all she stole with proven perjury. (Of course...
Be very careful if you try taking PQQ. It can blow up what should be a minor skin infection into a serious case of cellulitis that can potentially...
dogs are different than mice and cows. Dogs are our allies.
I lived with one for 32 years. I had to stay or she would take the kids. You should also add "battering" to your list of symptoms. Women use...