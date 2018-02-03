© Flickr/ kalavinka

Being called to an area after a trespassing complaint, four Honolulu Police Department officers are accused of having forced a person to lick a urinal in a public restroom.The four officers, who have between three and 16 years of service, have reportedly been stripped of their badges and guns, and are facing federal investigation."If true, these allegations violate the core values of the HPD," said Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard. "Our officers are sworn to uphold the rights of all persons. Personally, I am appalled at the behavior."Ballard added that she contacted the FBI once the department learned about the incident, as the case involves abuse of power by multiple policemen.Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell made a statement on February 2, announcing Ballard's decision to suspend the officers' service and contact the Bureau."Although these officers are presumed innocent, we need an independent agency to investigate exactly what occurred and whether these officers engaged in civil rights abuses."Police Chief Susan Ballard has done the absolutely right thing by referring the alleged misconduct by four Honolulu police officers to the Federal Bureau of Investigation for further review. Although these officers are presumed innocent, we need an independent agency to investigate exactly what occurred and whether these officers engaged in civil rights abuses," Caldwell added.Honolulu Police Commissioner Loretta Sheehan said that the police commission will look further into the incident to decide next week if their own investigation is necessary.