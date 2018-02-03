Society's Child
Homeschoolers in California will now have to prove that they aren't abusive
JD Heyes
Natural News
Fri, 02 Feb 2018 16:45 UTC
In recent years the state's Democrats have infringed on parental rights by imposing a vaccine mandate in which no one could opt their children out of the system, for any reason (including religious objections, which is a blatant violation of the First Amendment's religious freedom protections).
"The vaccine discussion issue just got more complicated as California governor Jerry Brown signed SB 277. Just one day after lawmakers sent him the bill, Brown signed it into law, eliminating all personal and religious exemptions for vaccines for California's schoolchildren," Natural News reported in June 2015.
Now, the state's war on parents who don't "conform" by sending their children to be indoctrinated in California's socialist-dominated public schools are going to be subject to the same treatment as a child abuser or molester.
As reported by the Washington Examiner, Democrat-led lawmakers "in that state have indicated plans to categorically require homeschool parents to prove - through home visits, interview, and other government oversight - that indeed the parent is not abusive if they choose to exercise a legally protected and valid option for school choice."
Because you see, California's Democrats can't allow even one child to grow up thinking he or she doesn't need them to survive, or that there actually is another party and political ideology 'out there.'
"This measure would shift the burden to the parent to prove to the government's satisfaction his or her parental fitness," the Washington Examiner reported. "This is absurdly unconstitutional."
What has prompted this big government lunacy? One example of abuse - an admittedly horrible one, but not one that should engulf California's entire homeschooling population:
...[I]n light of the remarkably horrifying case of Riverside County couple David and Louise Turpin, whose 13 children were reportedly chained, malnourished, and clearly abused, the media and lawmakers have chosen to focus on one coincidental detail - the Turpins were also registered as homeschoolers.
So, because in this one case - one very extreme, very rare, case - Democratic lawmakers now want to use it as an excuse to exert more government regulation and control over homeschooling throughout California, no doubt hoping that the most populous state's example will ripple across the country.
In fact, lawmakers haven't wasted any time with this; already they have suggested they plan to introduce legislation to 'cure' the alleged 'problem' of laxity in private school choice options, which of course also entails homeschooling. (Related: IDIOT California teacher caught on VIDEO calling members of U.S. military 'dumbsh*ts, lowest of low'.)
Measures already being floated include options for mandatory quarterly home visits by state government bureaucrats who, like all government regulators are motivated to find something wrong, in order to justify their miserable existence.
Other suggestions include interviews from child protective services (see?) and additional government agencies, the Washington Examiner noted further.
"This kind of government regulation and oversight would reduce the valid legal option of homeschooling from a fundamental parental right, to direct the education and school choice for children, to compelled consent to government intrusion upon the sanctity and privacy of the home and school choice," the news site reported.
Without a doubt. But then, that's the point, isn't it? Because as the Washington Examiner reports, not a single reporting agency that would know - the World Health Organization, the American Psychological Association, and others - list "homeschooling" as a child abuse risk factor.
This is nothing more than California Democrats' using an extreme example of abuse and turning it into an opportunity to essentially regulate a private school option out of existence while padding the rosters of government schools so they can poison more kids' minds with anti-American Leftism.
If you still live in California and you're fed up with these kinds of intrusions on your constitutional rights and liberties, you may as well pack up and leave because Democrats are going to run the state for the foreseeable future.
