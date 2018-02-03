Puppet Masters
Germany is 'cooking the books' to mask trade surplus as Trump gears up for showdown with EU over trade
Ambrose Evans-Pritchard
The Telegraph
Tue, 30 Jan 2018 19:31 UTC
The annual surplus in 'real' terms - the figure that matters in trade relations - may be as much as €80bn (£70bn) higher than the sum declared by the statistics office and submitted to international bodies.
"They're cooking the books so that the surplus does not look as if it is increasing. What they are doing is a form of 'political smoothing', but very few people understand this," said Professor Heiner Flassbeck, Germany's former state-secretary of finance and now at Hamburg university.
The allegation comes at a sensitive moment, just as US President Donald Trump gears up for a showdown with Europe over trade. "I've had a lot of problems with the European Union, and it may morph into something very big from a trade standpoint," he told broadcaster Piers Morgan.
"It's a very unfair situation. We cannot get our product in. It's very, very tough, and yet they send their product to us - no taxes, very little taxes."
Wilbur Ross, the US commerce secretary, warned in Davos that America would no longer be the world's "sucker and patsy" as other countries game the international trade system and gouge US markets without reciprocal access. "Trade wars are fought every single day: every single day there are always parties violating the rules. The difference is, US troops are now coming to the ramparts," he said.
Germany is clearly in the cross-hairs. It was the only EU state singled out for criticism in the US Treasury's latest report on currency manipulation. "Germany's bilateral trade surplus with the US is very sizable and a matter of concern. Germany has a responsibility as the fourth-largest economy globally to contribute to more balanced demand growth and to more balanced trade flows," it said.
The country's surplus is the biggest in the world in absolute terms at $287bn in 2017 - far ahead of China - and has been above 8pc of GDP for several years. This is in clear breach of eurozone rules on "macro-imbalances", although nothing is ever done about it.
Prof Flassbeck and fellow economist Friederike Spieker wrote that data from the Bundesbank seriously contradicts analysis by the statistics office, which has great scope to interpret data by adjusting the price indices for imports and exports in its 'real' calculations.
"It becomes impossible to talk about an economic cycle that is essentially driven by domestic demand. It would be more accurate to talk about an expansion of German mercantilism and more severe violations of the principles of free trade," they said.
Prof Flassbeck said Germany is doing nothing to moderate its "beggar-thy-neighbour" behaviour or to whittle down intra-EMU imbalances. The surplus not only distorts global trade but also implies that German workers are being denied the full fruit of their labour. The gains of rising productivity are chiefly going to exporting corporations and elites, who have succeeded in shaping German economic ideology and capturing the political institutions.
For now the German political class is digging in its heels. The Bundesbank, the finance ministry, and Council of Economic Experts continue to extol surpluses as evidence of virtue. They insist that huge national savings are required to prepare for an ageing crunch and a future slide in the trend rate of economic growth. "Raising public spending in order to reduce Germany's current account surplus would likely be a futile undertaking," said Jens Weidmann, the Bundesbank's president.
Maury Obstfeld, the International Monetary Fund's chief economist, caused consternation at a recent forum in Germany when he advised Berlin to abandon fiscal discipline, go on a public investment blitz, and let the economy "run hot" to stoke inflation.
He said the trade surplus is unhealthy for Germany itself, the result of cash hoarding by companies and of rising inequality as the rich secure a higher share of GDP. He called for outright "wealth redistribution".
Berlin has largely ignored pleas by fellow eurozone states for a fundamental change of policy. It is now up against a more powerful force: an impulsive US leader determined to apply massive pressure, and no longer willing to turn a blind eye for geostrategic and security reasons.
German leaders insist that there cannot be any currency manipulation by definition since the euro trades freely. This stock defence is viewed as self-serving eyewash in Mr Trump's Washington, where officials strongly suspect that the European Central Bank's negative interest rates (-0.4pc) are a disguised tool to hold down the euro.
White House trade adviser Peter Navarro argues that Germany keeps the synthetic Deutsche Mark "grossly undervalued" through the mechanism of monetary union. If the German exchange rate was allowed to reflect fundamentals, it would track the Swiss franc and would now be trading near €1.70 to the dollar.
Germany also imposed a massive austerity shock on southern Europe through its bail-out policies and the Fiscal Compact, forcing much of the eurozone to shift from domestic demand to dependence on exports to claw their way out of crisis. This has led to a $430bn surplus for the eurozone as a whole, large enough to distort the global trading system.
Any suggestion that Germany is trying to mask the full extent of the structural imbalances by fiddling data risks inflaming opinion in Washington.
Gary Hufbauer, a trade expert at the Peterson Institute in Washington, said Trump is itching to pull the trigger, using "section 232" powers that allow him to impose sweeping sanctions on his own authority. "He will definitely go against European steel, and the next most likely is some sort of quota on autos," he said.
"The two key words he keeps using are 'reciprocal' and 'fair'. What he seems to mean is that trade is not reciprocal if a partner has a big surplus, and not fair if it has barriers that the US does not have. Germany is very 'unfair' on autos because the EU has a tariff of 10pc while the US tariff is 2.5pc," he said.
Should Mr Trump impose sanctions on German steel and cars, the EU will respond as a single trade bloc and will automatically draw all 28 member states into the maelstrom.
"The European Union stands ready to act swiftly and appropriately in case our exports are affected by any restrictive trade measures from the United States," it said over the weekend, without offering any assurances over how the EU intends to correct its imbalances.
This is entering hazardous waters: a trade war risks sacrificing other EU states - such as Ireland, with a very high US trade gearing - for the defence of German exporter interests. It could also get out of hand. "This is a president who could retaliate against retaliation," said Mr Hufbauer.
Besides, the lesson of the Thirties is that surplus states suffer more than deficit states in trade hostilities. The bigger the surplus as a share of GDP, the bigger the trauma.
