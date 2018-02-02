© Victor Ruiz Garcia / Reuters



A vast, hidden network of cities, fortifications, farms and highways has been found hidden beneath the trees of the remote Guatemalan jungle.Scans of the area exposed 60,000 previously unknown structures, including a seven-story pyramid.Using a technology called LiDAR, scientists were able to strip away the tree canopy from aerial images and reveal the ancient civilisation underneath.The technique uses pulses of laser light to create 3D representations of targets.Historically, archaeologists have assumed that Maya cities were isolated and self-sufficient, but this discovery provides evidence for a complex, interconnected society flourishing deep in the jungle.This would mean there was around half the entire population of Europe at the time living in an area around the size of Italy."We've had this western conceit that complex civilisations can't flourish in the tropics, that the tropics are where civilisations go to die," said Dr Marcello Canuto, an archaeologist at Tulane University.The team mapped a 810sq-mile area around the ancient city of Tikal, a popular tourist destination located in the heart of the Guatemalan rainforest.Scans revealed that the archaeological site was in fact three to four times larger than previously thought.So far, the scientists have only mapped a fraction of the archaeological area and they think there is a lot more to be discovered."There are entire cities we didn't know about now showing up in the survey data," Professor Francisco Estrada-Belli, an archaeologist at Boston University, told the documentary makers."There are 20,000sq kilometres more to be explored and there are going to be hundreds of cities in there that we don't know about. I guarantee you."