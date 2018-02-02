WHAT WILL THIS MEAN FOR TOURISTS IN INDONESIA?

Aceh is the only province in Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim-majority country, which implements Islamic law, or Sharia.

Sex outside marriage is set to become a crime in Indonesia, following a proposal by lawmakers this week.If the revision to the criminal code is passed by Parliament, sexual acts involving unmarried persons and gay sex in any form would be punishable by up to five years in prison.Sex outside marriage is already considered a crime in Indonesia's Aceh province, where strict Shariah law is implemented and those who violate it are whipped in public.Rights groups and legal experts fear this will set back human rights and privacy in Indonesia, and the spread of vigilantism, already common in parts of the sprawling Muslim-majority nation of more than 250 million people.They are racing to organize opposition, and an online petition launched this week has gathered more than 20,000 signatures., will be ridiculed by the world for creating a law that is potentially violating many of those rights,' said Said Muhammad Isnur, head of advocacy at the Indonesian Legal Aid Institute Foundation.While the possible criminalization of sex between unmarried consenting adults has grabbed attention, the revised criminal code, which has nearly 800 articles, also contains changes that could weaken checks and balances in Indonesia's young democracy.and other articles could be used to weaken the Corruption Eradication Commission, one of Indonesia's most effective public institutions.Asrul Sani, a lawmaker from the Islamic-based United Development Party, has told reporters that a 25-member parliamentary working committee has agreed on nearly all the articles in the revised code.It and another Islamic party are seeking longer prison sentences for gay sex in circumstances that involve force, public acts or pornography and that is still being argued, he said.Tourism plays a hugely important part in Indonesian economy, andThe potential change to the criminal code outlawing gay sex and consensual sex between unmarried men and women would affect tourists as well as Indonesian citizens.Andreas Harsono, Indonesia Researcher for Human Rights Watch, says: 'The wording is'On paper, the law will affect anyone, however, it might not be enforced against tourists, at least not in multicultural areas. It can depend on how much a hotel cooperates with police., couples already have to prove that they are married when they book a hotel room together.'Statements from different committee members indicate there isn't total agreement butBambang Soesatyo, the speaker of Parliament and a lawmaker from the major secular party Golkar, said same-sex relationships should be criminalized because they could 'corrupt the morality of the nation.'A few politicians outside the committee have raised concerns about the fundamental threat to privacy.One of the obstacles in the way of the Islamic parties is President Joko 'Jokowi' Widodo's power of veto.But with provincial elections due this year and a presidential race in 2019, it's unclear whether Jokowi is willing to risk political capital on protecting a hated and misunderstood minority or being seen as soft on morality issues.'The Islamic parties are really using this issue as their marketing going into the political years, this year and next year,' said Bivitri Susantri, a constitutional law expert who helped establish the Indonesian Center of Law and Policy Studies.'The only thing we can do is to push the government, the president, to stop this,' she said. 'Because if we see how the political parties,discuss this, I think this draft law will be passed as it is now.'in Indonesia's Parliament and due to the popular vote threshold being raised to 4 percent, are at risk of losing their seats in Parliament next year if they can't rouse their bases., but their concerns resonate with a broad cross-section of Indonesians. Hard-line Muslim groups considered fringe a decade ago, such as the Islamic Defenders Front, have moved into the mainstream and shook Jokowi's government last year with a mass movement against the minority Christian governor of Jakarta, who was subsequently imprisoned for two years for blasphemy.Conservative groups such as the Family Love Alliance believe Indonesia is being overwhelmed by immoral behavior such as sex between unmarried young couples, and in December nearly succeeding in convincing Indonesia's Constitutional Court to outlaw gay sex and sex outside marriage.Moderate groups, meanwhile, have struggled to muster their forces. While many speak out online, that has little impact compared withThe Islamic parties' message is perhaps at its most politically potent when aimed at IPolice in the conservative province of Aceh, which practices Shariah law, over the weekend rounded up 12 transgender people who worked in hair salons and publicly humiliated them by forcing them into men's clothing and cutting their hair.Susantri and other legal experts said enforcement would be a huge and impossible burden on police and encourage vigilante acts from self-appointed 'guardians of morality,' undermining an already fragile rule of law in Indonesia.She said people who practice religions not recognized by the state could also be criminalized because their marriages aren't recognized.'The president should say no to this law,' Susantri said. 'But looking at how Jokowi is handling issues related to Islam I think he wouldn't do that.'Last year, two gay men who admitted having sex were flogged in Aceh, with each receiving 100 strokes of the cane, drawing heavy criticism from rights groups.Gay sex is not illegal in the rest ofThe province of BandaIslamic laws have been strengthened since Aceh struck a peace deal with Jakarta in 2005.People are flogged for a range of offences includingMore thanThe brutal and public beatings have become more prevalent this year with a number of reported incidents of those being punished collapsing in pain on stage.Back in September 2014, Aceh approved an anti-homosexuality law that can punish anyone caught having gay sex with 100 lashes.After a three-decade-old separatist movement, a peace agreement signed in 2005 granted special autonomy to Aceh, at the northern tip of Sumatra, on condition that it remained part of the sprawling archipelago.As part of that deal, Aceh won the right to be the only Indonesian province to use Islamic sharia law as its legal code.Anybody caught engaging in consensualOver the past decade, the central government has devolved more power to regional authorities to increase autonomy and speed up development.Engaging in homosexual acts is not a crime under Indonesia's national criminal code but remains taboo in many conservative parts of the country with the world's largest Muslim population.The trend appeared to be slowing down after a string of worrying incidents at the turn of the new year, but the new pictures reveal the practice still looms large in Indonesia.Men and women have collapsed in pain due to the severity of their injuries and people can be caned for something as innocent as standing too close to a partner in public or being seen alone with someone they are not married to.