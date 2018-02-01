Earth Changes
Snowing in Southern Morocco - first time in 50 years!
Sana Elouazi
Morocco World News
Mon, 29 Jan 2018 17:39 UTC
Several photos and videos have been posted on social media depicting the cities covered with a huge layer of snow. Despite the freezing cold temperatures, many residents went outside to enjoy the unexpected snowfall.
"We are under the influence of a very low pressure of altitude, with very cold temperatures that can reach 0 or even 1 degree," Yoabd said.
He also added that these drops in temperature accompanied by rainfall and snowfall in several parts of Morocco are expected to continue until next Thursday.
New weather alert released by the National Directorate of Meteorology on Monday forecasts temperatures ranging between -04 and 1°C and maximum of 5 to 9 °C in Ouarzazate.
These heavy snowfalls made travel absolutely impossible as the roads were blocked. There will be also delays in air traffic.
A video posted on social media shows a man from Tinzouline, a town 15 kilometres from Zagora expressing his joy over the snowing atmosphere.
Quote of the Day
Show me the elephant the blind man has seen, and only then will I believe that you have really seen a fly.
- Mullah Nassr Eddin
Recent Comments
Manbij is very critical. If US does not pull out and Turkey decides to attack, what will happen ???
Well, US leaders are hysterical - much like some average Americans these days who can't stop complaining and protesting absolutely everything...
i do not believe their are no comments
Facebook, it's the cancer that keeps on growing.
Congress members showing simple respect for their nation's leader is something bad? Especially after eight years of Obutthole, an anti-American,...