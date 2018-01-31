© Rembrandt Harmensz. van Rijn / Getty Images



How "Values" Displaced "Virtues"

The Eccentric Culture of "the West"

The Enlightenment's Rejection of Tradition

the chief agents of the Enlightenment actively sought to

sever their own ties with the past

and disguise the historical trail that showed that period's deep indebtedness to earlier religious and philosophical traditions

"The West" as the End of History

"...the nineteenth-century goal of positioning Islam as enlightened and tolerant - and therefore Muslims as racially equal to their Western overlords - produced the notion of Islam in the abstract, providing the core substance of Muslim reformism and pan-Islamic thought in the early twentieth century."

they are expressions that were framed with particular purposes in mind and come pre-loaded with political programmes

A Rich and Varied Past