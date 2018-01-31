Health & Wellness
Study finds chemotherapy spreads cancer throughout the body
S.D. Wells
Chemo News
Mon, 14 Aug 2017 00:01 UTC
Chemo News
Mon, 14 Aug 2017 00:01 UTC
Thanks to scientific research at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, we now know that chemo SPREADS cancer
A new study that was just published in the journal Science Translational Medicine reveals chemotherapy increases the number of cancer cells circulating in the body and in the lungs. The chemotherapy drugs not only created new cancers, but spread them to other parts of the body where they are nearly always lethal. Dr George Karagiannis, of the Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University, New York, discovered the horrifying fact that chemotherapy caused new cancers for 20 patients receiving two very common chemotherapy drugs. Dr. Karagiannis noted that women could be monitored during chemo to observe when the cancer starts circulating and "doorways" begin emerging. This would be accomplished by obtaining a small amount of tumor tissue after a few doses of the preoperative chemo.
Patients with breast cancer who are given chemotherapy drugs prior to surgery shrink their breast tumors in the short run while triggering the spread of deadly cancer around the body. It's like sealing up a wound only to find out later you're bleeding to death internally. What good is that?
Why do the chemotherapy drugs cause new cancers? The doctors and scientists believe the toxic medication literally switches on a mechanism in the body that ultimately allows cancer tumors to come back with a vengeance and kill the patient. Top that off with the discovery that chemotherapy increases the number of "doorways" on blood vessels that allow the cancer to catapult to vital organs and tissues in the body.
If you study the history of chemotherapy, you will find out that Nazi scientists invented it, and they learned back in the 1950s (when they went to work for Big Pharma in America) that chemotherapy only temporarily rescinded cancer tumors, but brought back the cancer even worse. This new scientific research only reaffirms what only a few elitist insiders already knew.
Chemotherapy induces breast cancer metastasis through what is termed a TMEM-mediated mechanism (tumor microenvironment of metastasis). Plus, breast cancer is one of the most common tumor types, so this type of metastasis greatly increases the risk of death from this cell disorder that is exacerbated and spread by more chemicals.
How many people does the cancer industry KILL every year? Meet two of the most evil doctors on the planet: Farid Fata and David Gorski
What would happen to the cancer industrial complex and the fake "War on Cancer" if every single American stopped falling for the tricky sales tactics of the for-profit cancer industry and found out that chemotherapy creates more cancer? After all, what proof is there that surgery, chemotherapy and radiation are the best chance cancer victims have of surviving? The answer is none. How many Americans are aware that chemotherapy, on average, fails more than 97% of the time?
As of this moment in time, chemotherapy is exposed as a "repeat business model" for pharma. Just like many convicts in prison, chemotherapy is a "repeat offender," as are the doctors who know this and still administer it on their patients. That brings us to discussing two evil doctors who do know, one of whom is serving 45 years in federal prison for giving chemo to his patients who didn't even have cancer. In July of 2015, Detroit area oncologist Farid Fata, M.D. was investigated by the FBI and sentenced to prison for defrauding Medicare and private insurance companies, embezzling $17 million, and dosing his patients to death with lethal doses of chemo he called "The European Protocol." He plead guilty in court, in case you were wondering. He also named several accomplices while on trial, but those names have been sealed and protected by the cancer industrial complex. They had to "burn a scarecrow" to make America believe that these types of crimes don't go unpunished. So who else did Farid "the Fraudster" Fata name in court as "co-conspirators?"
Another Detroit area oncologist and a breast cancer surgeon was also reported to the FBI for fraud and deception, but was never indicted. Who is that freak who knew Farid Fata and worked close to him at the same cancer industrial complex under the umbrella of Karmanos? That internet troll and atrocity to the cancer industry is Karmanos Cancer Center breast cancer surgeon David H. Gorski, who trolls the internet under his alias "ORAC." Message boards on his virulently pro-vax and pro-chemotherapy website, "Respectful Insolence," advocate fraudulently impersonating disease-injured families in the comment sections of medical freedom websites such as Age of Autism and Mothering Magazine. Gorski's sole intent is to discredit anything that casts doubt on his money-making, cancer causing and pseudo-scientific religion.
The truth about chemotherapy is out and it's not some conspiracy theory either. It's been proven by science that chemotherapy creates new deadly cancers in the body. Are you convinced yet to contact your Naturopathic physician instead and learn about natural remedies that really do work, and don't have horrific side effects?
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Comment: Chemotherapy is an all-out assault on the body that kills everything in its path. If patients survive the chemo, they probably would have survived the cancer.
For more on the study mentioned above, see: New research says chemotherapy may spread cancer and trigger production of more aggressive tumors
See also: