#Izabal | Así evacuan a una familia afectada por la inundación de su vivienda en Champona, Morales. @Guatevision_tv @prensa_libre pic.twitter.com/tz6MLGIw8B

— Dony Stewart (@donystewart) January 29, 2018

Heavy rainfall in Guatemala since 26 January has caused flooding and landslides in the departments of Baja Verapaz, Petén, Alta Verapaz, Quiché and Izabal, according to the country's disaster agency, Conred.Conred reported landslides in San Jerónimo and Salamá in Baja Verapaz department, one in the municipality of Chajul, Quiché department, Cobán in Alta Verapaz and two in Morales in Izabal department. No fatalities or injuries have been reported.River levels have increased after the heavy rain, including the San Francisco and San Marcos rivers in Izabal, according to Conred. Flooding has affected parts of Morales, Livingston and Puerto Barrios, which is the worst hit. Almost 90 homes have been damaged.Flooding has blocked roads in Quiché and left some communities in the north of the province isolated.Over 160 people have been evacuated, including 72 currently housed in a church in Puerto Barrios, Izabal.Guatemala's weather agency (Instituto Nacional de Sismología, Vulcanología, Meteorología e Hidrología - INSIVUMEH) said that