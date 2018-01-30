Conred reported landslides in San Jerónimo and Salamá in Baja Verapaz department, one in the municipality of Chajul, Quiché department, Cobán in Alta Verapaz and two in Morales in Izabal department. No fatalities or injuries have been reported.
River levels have increased after the heavy rain, including the San Francisco and San Marcos rivers in Izabal, according to Conred. Flooding has affected parts of Morales, Livingston and Puerto Barrios, which is the worst hit. Almost 90 homes have been damaged.
Flooding has blocked roads in Quiché and left some communities in the north of the province isolated.
#Izabal | Así evacuan a una familia afectada por la inundación de su vivienda en Champona, Morales. @Guatevision_tv @prensa_libre pic.twitter.com/tz6MLGIw8B
— Dony Stewart (@donystewart) January 29, 2018
Guatemala's weather agency (Instituto Nacional de Sismología, Vulcanología, Meteorología e Hidrología - INSIVUMEH) said that 142.4mm of rain fell in Puerto Barrios, Izabal, in 24 hours to 29 January. The same station recorded 147.4 mm of rain in 24 hours to 26 January.
Levels of the Lake Petén Itzá in San José, Petén, have been high for some time. As of 29 January, the lake stood at 2.81 metres, with normal maximum level considered to be 1.50.
Disaster officials say the severe weather is the result of a cold front in the Gulf of Mexico. Other countries in Central American, including El Salvador and Honduras, have issued weather warnings with the cold front expected to bring rain, strong winds and high waves.