Finnish President Sauli Niinisto has scored a landslide first-round reelection victory, an apparent vote of confidence for his delicate balancing of ties with neighbor Russia and the West.With all ballots counted on January 28, far more than his top rival, Pekka Haavisto of the Greens, with 12.4 percent.Euroskeptic politicians Laura Huhtasaari of the nationalist Finns Party and independent Paavo Vayrynen scored less than 7 percent each against the pro-EU Niinisto."I am very surprised at this kind of support. I must think hard how to be worthy of it," the 69-year-old Niinisto told reporters.In his first six-year term, Niinisto was seen asover its 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine and its support of separatists in eastern Ukraine.It has developed closer ties with NATO but has not joined the alliance as it attempts to avoid antagonizing Moscow."I think," Niinisto said. "But if there are crucial changes in the environment, then we might be in a different situation."In Finland, the president plays an important role in foreign and defense policy, although the position has become largely ceremonial over recent decades.