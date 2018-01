© The Scottish Sun

Sometime after 6 p.m. Saturday, dozens of mid-Michigan residents took to social media to ask the question: Did anyone else hear that?Central dispatch took one report of a loud boom from the 4000 block of East Coleman Road just before 6:30 p.m. and while a check of the area yielded no definitive results, Main said it was most likely a Tannerite target."We get that type of complaint from time to time, it sounds like an explosion or Dynamite," Main said.Tannerite is the brand name of a type of shooting target that explodes when hit by an object traveling at a high velocity, like a bullet.It is legal to use, available at gun stores and has no restrictions, Main said."We heard it here, loud and clear, two miles east of Rosebush," LouAnn Mogg wrote on a Facebook post in Mt. Pleasant Townie Talk, a social Facebook group dedicated to sharing Mt. Pleasant history and news.While many theorized the explosion was likely Tannerite, others wondered if it was an earthquake, a Dynamite blast, a oil pipe line explosion, a sonic boom from a military jet, a weather phenomenon or other possibilities.More than one person reported hearing a rumor that a group of people at a bachelor party set off a large amount of Tannerite, however many others questioned the miles between reports, wondering just how much of the explosive material would need to be set off to create such a large boom.Communities all over the country have reported similar Tannerite booms over the years including in Kent County last April and an explosion at a party in Bristol, New Hampshire in 2016 that was felt by residents 50 miles away.