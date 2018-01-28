A earthquake with magnitude 6.6 (ml/mb) was detected on Sunday, Southwest of Africa (0 miles).. Exact time and date of earthquake 28/01/18 / 2018-01-28 16:03:03 / January 28, 2018 @ 4:03 pm UTC/GMT. A tsunami warning has not been issued (Does not indicate if a tsunami actually did or will exist). Exact location of event, longitude 9.6447 East, latitude -53.0501 South, depth = 10 km. The temblor was picked up at 17:03:03 / 5:03 pm (local time epicenter). Id of earthquake: us2000cqnn. Event ids that are associated: us2000cqnn.Earthquakes 6.0 to 6.9 may cause a lot of damage in very populated areas. Each year there are an estimated 135 earthquakes in the world. In the past 24 hours, there have been one, in the last 10 days one, in the past 30 days one and in the last 365 days one earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater that has occurred nearby.